A-Listers Daniel Veerapen and Kingsley Tan Swap Their Careers for a Day

Empathy— the understanding of other people is important for personal growth, and fundamental to building relationships.

In a world where career has increasingly shaped the trajectory of people’s lives, what better way is there to understand the complexities of another person’s life than by putting yourself in their shoes? So, that’s exactly what we did with two of our 2021 A-Listers, Daniel Veerapen and Kingsley Tan. For one day, they leave the comfort of their own roles and take on the roles of each other, tackling challenges from a different and unfamiliar occupation; a kind of professional musical chairs.

Daniel has been producing music for a range of people and projects, having directed the opening music for the 2017 Southeast Asian Games (SEA). On the other hand, Kingsley is a food scientist and young entrepreneur that is constantly generating ideas for his company, Laksamana Noodles. While the idea of a career swap may be intimidating, the A-Listers were more than willing to take on the challenge.

The A-List campaign sees the inductees taking part in numerous lifestyle experiences. Essentially activities curated for these men through brand partnerships and such. With the aim of allowing them to further grow and network to enhance their reach and potential.

Read more: Catching Up With Clinton Jerome Chua, Our 2020 A-Lister