Catching Up With Clinton Jerome Chua, Our 2020 A-Lister

Singer and 2020 A-Lister, Clinton Jerome Chua wasn’t spared from the effects of the pandemic – with the entertainment industry, being severely affected, Clinton Jerome had to pivot and is now getting back on his feet and perhaps stronger than ever.

Having even released his song, Home To You in the middle of this year.

We catch up with Clinton Jerome to find out what he’s been up to, especially after we caught sight of him participating in Astro’s All Together Now Malaysia – a reality television music competition series, which is hosted by Sherry Alhadad.

How have you grown since being on the Augustman 2020 A-List campaign?

Well, mostly sideways, since gyms have been closed previously (laughs). I’m kidding. I would say since the A-List campaign last year, I find myself to be a bit more driven. I guess it has to do with the fact that most, if not all, of the men within the fraternity are very career oriented, they’re very passionate about what they do in their specific roles.

I feel like ever since then I’ve been more motivated and focussed in my career. I can’t really explain it, but basically every time when we meet, they inspire me to become a better version of myself than I was yesterday. It’s cheesy I know, but I feel like I’ve a clearer sense of direction in terms of what I want to do in life, and where I see myself in a few years.

How has the pandemic affected you, and how are you doing now?

Pretty badly, I’d have to say. Being a full-time singer and performer, my bread and butter is mainly from live performances and shows. So it definitely has taken a toll on me, especially on my savings.

How I’ve coped is that I’ve thankfully been able to branch out to other areas within the same career space i.e through virtual voice coaching and such, which has helped me keep afloat thus far.

I’m doing much better now, with live music coming up again, and me just coming off the Tv show I was on; things are slowly getting back on track for me, and it’s looking better for the country as well, including my savings, which is slowly building back up again. Let’s just hope it stays this way.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently working on my EP (extended play) which should be out hopefully before the end of the year. That’s pretty much what I’m focussed on mainly, but also I’m glad to be getting back into the industry to perform and do showcases. Basically I’m just happy to be putting more music out there.

Tell us about your participation in All Together Now Malaysia (ATNM).

My journey with ATNM was pretty exciting, i was overjoyed when I got the call from one of the producers to come and audition, and I got in, and it’s been very fruitful, because it’s been awhile since I’ve done a TV show – the last was last year, for I Can See Your Voice – and I’m glad to have been able to showcase my talents.

It’s been really great and I got to meet a number of other artists, as well as flaunt my talent to all the celebrity judges on the show. Their approval and validation was truly comforting, because you know after a year of not performing, it’s great to know that you are still in the game, and helps with my motivation. It sort of reignited the spark in me, to really want to continue with music. All in I’m just glad to have been given the opportunity, and really appreciate the diversity of the show, and hopefully inspire some young and upcoming artists who are making their way into the music scene.

What’s some advice you’d give to aspiring local singers?

I get this question a lot, so I’m just going to reiterate what Ariana Grande told me when I met her. She said, “you’re going to get a lot of ‘nos’ in life, but just keep going.” That’s something that I’ve stood by since I met her, and it’s something I live by. My mum also reminds me that when you’re a singer your goal is to express and not impress, you’ve to make sure that whatever you put out there makes people who listen to you feel something, whether it’s happiness, joy, sadness or whatever. Basically when people leave your show or concert or are done listening to you, they need to feel a sense of what you want them to feel from your music.

