Get Up Close And Personal With The 10 Men In The Augustman A-List 2022 Campaign

A-Listers

By AUGUSTMAN, May 13 2022 12:02 pm

Kicking off our seventh instalment of lifestyle experiences with today’s passionate and enterprising professionals, Augustman Malaysia presents its latest line-up of A-Listers, all of whom embody our tenets of style, substance and success. Congratulations to those who made it to our Augustman A-List 2022!

Words ALEX LOW, MELISSA FOONG & ZECH PHARAMOND

Photography ERIC J LOO

Art Direction JOYCE LIM

Videography THREEBOX PRODUCTION

Video Direction ANDREW LOH

Styling GRACE NARAMOL

Make up JOEY YAP

Hair VICTOR NG & NICOLE NG

The A-Listers for this year are: Johann Razali (Restaurateur and Co-Founder of Fowlboys); Hadri Hashim (Restaurateur at Thursdvys and Co-founder of Topboi Citizen); Abel Hao Tian (Entrepreneur and Co-founder of FA Hair Therapy); Iskandar Al-Haziq (Interior Architect and Entrepreneur at Plan H Malaysia); Henry Ngo (Architectural Designer at NGO Studio); Arvind Kumar (Founder of The Journey Podcast and Senior Consultant at Michael Page Malaysia); Bradley Lim (Crypto Content Creator and Community Manager of FIRL Guys); Kesavan Purusotman (Managing Director/ F&B Entrepreneur); Emran Rijal (Creative Director and Founder of EMRI VISION); and Faiz Hak (Corporate Finance Advisor at Inter-Pacific Securities).

 

Check out the interviews with our 10 Augustman A-List candidates below:

Hadri Hashim

Hadri Hashim

Restaurateur at Thursdvys and Co-founder of Topboi Citizen
Kesavan Purusotman

Kesavan Purusotman

Managing Director/ F&B Entrepreneur
Johann Razali

Johann Razali

Co-founder of FOWLBOYS
Emran Rijal

Emran Rijal

Creative Director and Founder of EMRI VISION
Faiz Hak

Faiz Hak

Corporate Finance Advisor at Inter-Pacific Securities
Bradley Lim

Bradley Lim

Crypto Content Creator and Community Manager of FIRL Guys
Arvind Kumar

Arvind Kumar

Founder of The Journey Podcast and Senior Consultant at Michael Page Malaysia
Henry Ngo

Henry Ngo

Architectural Designer at NGO Studio
Iskandar Al-Haziq

Iskandar Al-Haziq

Interior Architect and Entrepreneur at Plan H Malaysia
Abel Hao Tian

Abel Hao Tian

Entrepreneur and Co-founder of FA Hair Therapy
Abel Hao Tian
Melissa Foong
Writer
Born and raised in the beautiful city of Kuala Lumpur, Melissa is a writer that hopes to offer a fresh female perspective on the world of men's luxury fashion. When she's not busy chasing deadlines, you can find her tucked in a blanket rereading her favourite series of fantasy novels, Harry Potter.
