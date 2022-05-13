Get Up Close And Personal With The 10 Men In The Augustman A-List 2022 Campaign

Kicking off our seventh instalment of lifestyle experiences with today’s passionate and enterprising professionals, Augustman Malaysia presents its latest line-up of A-Listers, all of whom embody our tenets of style, substance and success. Congratulations to those who made it to our Augustman A-List 2022!

The A-Listers for this year are: Johann Razali (Restaurateur and Co-Founder of Fowlboys); Hadri Hashim (Restaurateur at Thursdvys and Co-founder of Topboi Citizen); Abel Hao Tian (Entrepreneur and Co-founder of FA Hair Therapy); Iskandar Al-Haziq (Interior Architect and Entrepreneur at Plan H Malaysia); Henry Ngo (Architectural Designer at NGO Studio); Arvind Kumar (Founder of The Journey Podcast and Senior Consultant at Michael Page Malaysia); Bradley Lim (Crypto Content Creator and Community Manager of FIRL Guys); Kesavan Purusotman (Managing Director/ F&B Entrepreneur); Emran Rijal (Creative Director and Founder of EMRI VISION); and Faiz Hak (Corporate Finance Advisor at Inter-Pacific Securities).

Check out the interviews with our 10 Augustman A-List candidates below: