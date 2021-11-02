Inside the Get-Together With Our 2021 A-listers

To celebrate our 2021 A-Listers, we hosted an intimate dinner at Apollo Dining. Presented in partnership with our sponsors Chivas and Braun Büffel, the dinner saw honourees from this year’s list mingling with members of the August Man Malaysia team.

The night was opened with a welcome speech by Rubin Khoo, Associate Publisher of Hubert Burda Media Malaysia, announcing that the A- List’s expansion has recognised 60 honourees over the span of six years. Having begun in Malaysia in 2016, the A-List campaign is now in its sixth year.

After the formalities were complete, the guests proceeded to dinner. Exquisitely prepared by the restaurant for the evening, the four-course meal combines fiery Southeast Asian flavours with the earthy focus of Western culinary traditions. The menu was served alongside the Chivas Regal 18 Year Old. With its incredible versatility, the amber coloured beauty is a remarkable candidate when it comes to the pairing between food and whisky.

To fuel the party spirit, the A-Listers took turns in presenting essentials they could not live without, while showcasing their Braun Büffel bags. The intimate dinner marked the first time the 2021 A-Listers were brought together. Witty conversations and electrifying laughter filled the space, as the guests bonded over whiskies, food, and good company.