The A-List 2023 Campaign Comes to a Close

The A-List Finale saw a momentous night filled with meaningful connections among guests and the 2023 A-Listers.

Time certainly passes by quickly as the Augustman A-List 2023 campaign officially wrapped up just recently. Since its launch early this May, the programme saw an array of activities and events to provide the A-Listers with new experiences and widen their network.

To celebrate yet another successful campaign, the Augustman team hosted an intimate finale dinner at the Alt Club –Dine & Lounge.

The evening brought together the A-Listers as well as official partners and VIPs to enjoy a night of camaraderie. Refreshments including cocktails, courtesy of Royal Salute were served during the night.













The dinner commenced with an opening speech by KC Yap, the editor of Augustman. Natasha Kraal, the publisher of BurdaLuxury Malaysia, also took to the stage, expressing gratitude to the A-Listers and everyone involved throughout the campaign.

Specially prepared by the Augustman team was a short video encapsulating this year’s activities to rekindle the fond memories. Dinner was ready to be served shortly after. Led by the founder of Alt Club, Ken Ng, the night served several elevated local dishes including the Espuma Cucur Udang and Seabass Sambal Balado. A gastronomic highlight at the gathering was the variety of bread served with a selection of homemade butter.





Ken Ng, Founder of Alt Club





Before desserts rolled out, each A-Lister was called upon to receive gifts provided by Cole Haan and Trove MY as a token of gratitude for their continuous participation and presence. While on stage, the men also shared a few words about their experience and expressed their appreciation towards this newfound brotherhood filled with enterprising men.

The A-List Finale ended with glee and memorable conversations. It proved to be a night that celebrated friendships, dreams and shared experiences. And that is what makes the A-List 2023 a great campaign at heart.

The A-List campaign engages inductees with a variety of lifestyle experiences. These activities, curated through partnerships with select brands, are designed to help them expand their networks, increase their influence, and stoke their personal- and professional-growth.