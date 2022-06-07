The A-list 2022 Celebrates The Launch Of The TAG Heuer Connected Watch Calibre E4 Golf Edition
The A-list 2022 Celebrates The Launch Of The TAG Heuer Connected Watch Calibre E4 Golf Edition
The A-list 2022 Celebrates The Launch Of The TAG Heuer Connected Watch Calibre E4 Golf Edition

By: Alex Low, Jun 7 2022 4:30 pm

The A-List 2022 tees off with TAG Heuer in celebration of the launch of the Connected Watch Calibre E4 Golf Edition.

To celebrate the launch of the state-of-the-art Connected Watch Calibre E4 Golf Edition, TAG Heuer hosted a friendly golf game at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club. Golfers from Augustman’s 2022 A-Listers, Johann Razali, Abel Hao, Henry Ngo and Hadri Hashim, joined the game that consisted of other guests, including corporate leaders, entrepreneurs as well as several media personalities.

The latest edition of the hugely popular Connected golf watch comes with technical improvements including a new automated shot-tracker, redesigned golf software and a magnetic ball marker built into the strap. First launched in 2018 and it has been a standout success for the luxury watch maker, building on TAG Heuer’s long-standing heritage in the sporting world. TAG Heuer has become the undisputed leader in the golf luxury smartwatch sector and is beloved by the golf community.

The A-List campaign sees the inductees taking part in numerous lifestyle experiences. Essentially activities curated for these men through brand partnerships and such. With the aim of allowing them to further grow and network to enhance their reach and potential. 

TAG Heuer The A-List 2022
