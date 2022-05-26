The A-Listers Took A Few Mercedes-Benz Cars For A Spin In Bukit Tinggi, Courtesy Of Cycle & Carriage

The A-Listers head down to Bukit Tinggi for a road trip to relax and rejuvenate, each taking a Mercedes-Benz car for a spin, provided through the courtesy of Cycle & Carriage

Like PSY said in his song, That That with Suga from BTS, the pandemic’s over and the good vibes are back—and this time, it’s here to stay. Celebrating the long weekend, we partnered up with one of our official sponsors, Cycle & Carriage to bring a few of our 2022 A-Listers on a road trip to Bukit Tinggi where they took a few Mercedes-Benz cars for a spin.

We all know Mercedes-Benz can brag that it gave the world the first production automobile. It has long been an innovator, a relentless pursuer of quality and engineering excellence. Many consumers even say owning a Mercedes-Benz is a sign they have finally made it in life.

Thus, we gave our A-Listers a chance to each test out a Mercedes-Benz, a car that symbolises class and elegance with a hint of flamboyance. Johann and Iskandar tried out the C200, Bradley and Kesavan (KC) took turns driving the EQA while Ilyas and Hadri tested out the GLC.

Here are their thoughts on being behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz.

Johann Razali on the C200: If there were two words to describe the C200, it would be luxury and sophistication. It offers a sleek yet comfortable interior, while providing an incredible performance on the road. With a car that looks and drives the way it does, paired with its innovative digitised features, makes it the perfect ride for the modern day gentleman.

Iskandar Al-Haziq on the C200: As someone who appreciates design, I was immediately drawn to how sleek the C200 looked. The design was sexy, forward and sophisticated and the blue coat projected power and class in its own way.

As for the interior, the dashboard was as big as 11.9 inches—touchscreen equipped with an array of features. The interface was sleek and fuss free. Upon driving the mild hybrid, the engine was relatively quiet and very comfortable. It picked up and accelerated smoothly, making the drive feel fulfilling for a long distance trip. But what is style if it doesn’t come with comfort? Best to say that the C200 is not only a handsome car but it was also super comfortable!

Bradley Lim on the EQA: I like how the EQA still possesses some weight during acceleration, despite it being fully electric. It packs some nice power that an ICE engine car would have. On top of that, the handling for the car was amazing, truly a joy to drive up the windy, uphill road of Bukit Tinggi.

What was paradigm shifting for me was how quiet it was, I can literally hear my breathing! On the interior, the inclusion of buttons and knobs on the steering wheel to the air conditioning control is something I really appreciate; maybe because I’m too much of a boomer to appreciate full touch screen interfaces. All in all, I loved the drive, the experience—now I just have to hustle hard to drive one into my parking spot!

Kesavan Purusotman (KC) on the EQA: It was my first experience driving a fully electric vehicle and what a joy it was. In short, it was a smooth and comfortable drive.

Hadri Hashim on the GLC: We had an enjoyable ride to Bukit Tinggi with the GLC 300 coupe. It was an easy and satisfying luxury compact SUV to drive. It rides high like a normal SUV but looks super sporty with its sloped-back roofline. Plush seats, refined cabin quality and high-tech infotainment system. Given its compact sporty curves on the outside, the car seats are surprisingly roomy.

Comfort was not compromised when we switched the drive mode to Sport or Sport+. Going uphill to Bukit Tinggi, the GLC handled the corners confidently. Thanks to the 4Matic all-wheel drive system, the car absorbs road bumps very well. The steering feels light and responsive. The turbocharged 4-cylinder engine also has provided an agile acceleration. The balance in comfort and performance makes the GLC 300 coupe an appealing daily drive.

Syed Mohd Ilyas on the GLC: Driving the GLC up to Bukit Tinggi was such a memorable trip. The power and control that the car had was definitely one of the key highlights of the car to me. Since we drove up the winding roads of Bukit Tinggi, we really did push the car to its limits, and I have to say, it did not disappoint. The control was absolutely smooth and made it a dream to drive. The interior of the car was exquisite and the detailing on the dashboard is absolutely spot on. The design that focuses on the finer details such as the mood light and the dashboard features are the little things that Mercedes-Benz executed well.

To say that the boys enjoyed every fleeting moment driving the car will be an understatement. And as we head into the ‘endemic’ phase, we’re positive that this road trip will be one of many more to come, so stay tuned for more news on our A-Listers!