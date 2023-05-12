As we celebrate our eighth year running, Augustman Malaysia is thrilled to announce our latest line-up of A-Listers. These driven and innovative individuals epitomise the traits that we value: style, substance, and success. Congratulations to our 2023 A-Listers!
Words by STUART DANKER and JUSTIN NG; Photography by XERXES LEE / AWESOME IMAGE; Studio Assisted by DIN; Art Direction by JOYCE LIM; Styling by MUGHNI CHE DIN; Assisted by BLUEY KIM; Make-Up by JOEY YAP; Hair by ERANTHE LOO; Videography by THREEBOX PRODUCTION
Read the interviews for each A-Lister through the links below:
written by.
Stuart Danker
Malaysian writer specialising in the no-niche niche. Trad-published author of the novel Tinhead City KL. Resident hobby-collector of AugustMan Malaysia.