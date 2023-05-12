Home > A-Listers > Unveiling The 10 Men For Augustman’s 2023 A-Listers Campaign
Unveiling The 10 Men For Augustman’s 2023 A-Listers Campaign
A-Listers

Unveiling The 10 Men For Augustman’s 2023 A-Listers Campaign

By AUGUSTMAN, May 12 2023 4:21 pm

As we celebrate our eighth year running, Augustman Malaysia is thrilled to announce our latest line-up of A-Listers. These driven and innovative individuals epitomise the traits that we value: style, substance, and success. Congratulations to our 2023 A-Listers!

Words by STUART DANKER and JUSTIN NG; Photography by XERXES LEE / AWESOME IMAGE; Studio Assisted by DIN; Art Direction by JOYCE LIM; Styling by MUGHNI CHE DIN; Assisted by BLUEY KIM; Make-Up by JOEY YAP; Hair by ERANTHE LOO; Videography by THREEBOX PRODUCTION

Read the interviews for each A-Lister through the links below:

Terimunite Chandran

Terimunite Chandran

Senior associate consultant

Neil Ng

Neil Ng

Cafe owner of Fox Paradox and F&B consultant
Amir Shiraz

Amir Shiraz

Production manager and designer
Dr. Ian Chong

Dr. Ian Chong

Aesthetic doctor at Clique Clinic
Sccott Kuah

Sccott Kuah

Podcaster & Business Owner of Tipsy Tap
Ar. Rien Tan

Ar. Rien Tan

Director of TKCArchitect
Kelvin Yap

Kelvin Yap

TCM Practitioner at Tian Sheng TCM
Jon Lee

Jon Lee

Mixologist & Bar Owner of Penrose KL
Azfar Azri Farid

Azfar Azri Farid

Entrepreneur at Forte Global Group
Wan Sean Shariff

Wan Sean Shariff

Real estate agent
A-Lister 2023 real estate wan sean shariff
written by.

Stuart Danker
Malaysian writer specialising in the no-niche niche. Trad-published author of the novel Tinhead City KL. Resident hobby-collector of AugustMan Malaysia.
   
Unveiling The 10 Men For Augustman’s 2023 A-Listers Campaign

Subscribe to the magazine

img Subscribe Now

Most popular

Follow us @Augustmanmy
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.