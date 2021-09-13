Longines Merges Past And Present With Its Silver Arrow And Avigation Big Eye

As part of the evolution, the latest version is powered by cutting-edge watchmaking technology. At the heart of the watch is a self-winding mechanical movement (L888.5) with a silicon balance-spring to ensure high-precision accuracy and enhanced resistance to magnetic fields, the same as that of Omega and Breguet. The Silver Arrow has a 72-hour power reserve and comes with it a five-year warranty as evidence of its reliability.

The elegance of the 1950s is captured in the minimalist, silver opaline dial, which has been described as one of the highlights of the watch. It is about understated elegance as the date display and “self-winding” indication is absent, ensuring that this edition remains true to the original timepiece. The silver opaline dial features striated indexes, like the original, and sword-shaped hands, both of which are coated with SuperLumiNova.

Also featured is a box-shaped sapphire glass with a multi-layered anti-reflective finish as well as screw-down back engraved with the “Silver Arrow” emblem. Completing the look of refinement is the matte brown leather strap that has a soft texture and vintage finishing.