MVMT 2021: Rolex Presents Its Heroes Of The Ocean

For nearly a century, Rolex has supported pioneering explorers, pushing back the boundaries of human endeavour. With the launch of the Perpetual Planet initiative in 2019, the watchmaking company has moved from championing exploration for the sake of discovery to protecting the planet by supporting individuals and organisations using science to understand the world’s environmental challenges and devise solutions that will restore balance to our ecosystems.
The Perpetual Planet initiative currently embraces Sylvia Earle’s Mission Blue – which Rolex has partnered since 2014 – to preserve the oceans through a network of marine-protected Hope Spots; an enhanced partnership with the National Geographic Society to study the impacts of climate change; and the Rolex Awards for Enterprise, which for 45 years have been supporting exceptional individuals with innovative projects improving knowledge of our world.
In hopes of telling a more comprehensive story about the amazing work being undertaken across the planet to protect the oceans’ fragile ecosystems and support those devising solutions to Earth’s environmental challenges, Rolex specially commissioned the BBC Studio Science Unit to produce a documentary as part of its latest Perpetual Planet initiatives.
Entitled Heroes of the Ocean and narrated by oceanographer, explorer, not to mention Rolex Testimonee and founder of Mission Blue Sylvia Earle, the documentary features the work of six marine scientists, five of whom are Rolex Award Laureates; Angélique Pouponneau, who is a Mission Blue champion for the Seychelles; and Ghislain Bardout, co-founder and director of the Under The Pole expeditions.
Over the course of the hour-long documentary, viewers are immersed in a spectacular underwater world, discovering the challenges our oceans face today and the solutions that can be taken to make a real change.
Hopeful of change and committed to saving the planet, Sylvia Earle said, “Each of us can make a difference in inspiring others. With passion, curiosity and hope, anyone can change everything. We can create a Perpetual Planet for generations to come.”
Here are the pioneering marine scientists who are the main cast of the Rolex Heroes of the Ocean feature:
(Images by Rolex)