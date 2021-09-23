In 2016, Kai Lenny won first place overall at the Stand Up World Series, which for the first time ever was held in Maui, also known as Kai’s backyard. A few short years later, in 2019, after several other major wins, he became the youngest ever inductee into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame.

Pe’ahi, on the north coast of the windy island of Maui, was nicknamed Jaws after the movie, not because of the danger of sharks, but because of the unpredictable danger of the waves themselves. Winter 20-21 brought an epic surf season at Jaws, highlighting the sheer talent of Kai Lenny and cementing his fame.

Elaborating on the #BeyondTheEdge campaign and his motivation, Lenny said, “When I put on my wetsuit, my instinct for survival jostles with my competitive spirit. But this competition isn’t about beating others – it’s about pushing myself beyond the limit, attempting to reach my full potential.”

“Beyond the edge is that extreme point in time when there’s no way back, where you are 100 percent committed and you have no option but to believe in yourself – totally. It’s beyond you, you feel powerful forces at work around you. Afterwards, it feels a bit like you’ve been to the moon. You see things you never noticed before.”