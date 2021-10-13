MVMT 2021: Tudor Presents New Evolutions Of Its Black Bay Fifty-Eight

The movement, as well as it non-magnetic silicon hairspring, has been certified as a chronometer by the Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC). Its performance, however, goes beyond the standards set by the institute. The COSC allows an average variation in the daily running of watch between -4 and +6 seconds in relation to absolute time in a single movement. Tudor, however, insists on -2 and +4 seconds’ variation in its running when it is completely assembled.

Remaining true to the aesthetics of the 1950s, the watch comes in a 39mm case. Enhancing the look is the matte effect that goes against the typical gold watch. These features make it an apt choice for those who are drawn to a vintage look and feel. This is further accentuated by the powdered gold lacquer on the dial. The “snowflake” hands, one of the hallmarks of the divers’ watches, is also in 18ct yellow gold, with grade A Swiss Super-LumiNova luminescent material.

While some expressed desire for gold bracelet, the two straps that are included – a green jacquard fabric with gold band and a dark brown alligator – adding to the vintage vibe.

Carrying on with the theme of “firsts,” Tudor also debuts the Black Bay Fifty-Eight 925 silver, with an open case back; the name, a reference to the precious metal of its case; an unprecedented move for a Tudor divers’ watch. The exact composition of the chosen alloy may be a mystery but the lack of this information has had no effect the appearance of the case, which is satin-finished.