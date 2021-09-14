MVMT 2021: Bell & Ross BR 05 GMT Takes Urban Exploration To Global Levels

Bell & Ross is going places with its most cosmopolitan lineup to date, headlined by the new BR 05 GMT.

2019: DEBUT OF THE BR 05

Bell & Ross established a new flagship collection in 2019 with the world premiere of the BR 05. An evolution of the iconic square BR 03 model designed for professionals in extreme environments, the BR 05 is streamlined with a resolutely urban look and feel for the modern cosmopolite. The lines of its case combine round and square, the basic geometric shapes that form part of the Bell & Ross identity.

The construction of the BR 05 surpasses the rigor of the square and transcends the perfection of the circle to define its own individual character. Its sculptural 40mm case is angular with satin-finished surfaces that are perfectly flat. The polished bevels emphasise the volumes they contain. Enhancing the watch with urban vibes, the watch is powered by the BR-CAL.321 mechanism, wound by a 360-degree oscillating weight designed in the motif of a sporty wheel.

Forming a new family of watches with an integrated bracelet, the BR 05 fuses its case and bracelet to create a unified piece. Particular attention was also paid to the arc of the curve, allowing all the components to be perfectly aligned and ensuring the bracelet can adapt seamlessly to any wrist. Led by the Black Steel model, the collection also came in grey, blue and 18k rose gold, plus the option of a ribbed rubber strap.

“This integration of case and bracelet brings another dimension to the watch: the first link forms part of the case. This type of design harks back to the 1970s, and when transposed to Bell & Ross, it creates a result with a graphic style which is both striking and modern.” – Bruno Belamich, Bell & Ross creative director

2020: BR 05 CHRONO

Equipped with a chronograph, the BR 05 enters its sophomore year with a mechanical complication perfectly adapted to the pace of urban life. Invented to measure and control short time periods, this function is a loyal ally for those who wear it in their quest to master the fleeting nature of time.

Full of character with carefully executed finishes, this sculptural and seductive instrument is chic and powerful, exuding strength and elegance. Similar to the debut model, the finishes on the BR 05 chronograph leave nothing to chance: the satin-polished surfaces are perfectly flat and the polished bevels accentuate the volumes they contain.

As the saying goes, perfection hides in the details. The BR 05 chronograph’s identity is also built on a multitude of small technical and aesthetic details. The pushers, crown-guard and crown form a single piece, which is perfectly incorporated into the volume of the case. By blending fluidity and robustness, the continuity of the lines of this piece becomes a part of its identity.

Another signature of its personality, the dial on the BR 05 chronograph ensures optimal legibility thanks to its graphics and its contrasts. Mid-way between round and square, another subtle reference to the 1970s, the shape of its two snailed counters (chronograph minute counter at 9 o’clock and small seconds at 3 o’clock), gives the new BR 05 a neo-retro look which in no way diminishes its modernity. Available in jet black and navy blue, the dials give each piece an urban and particularly sporty style.

2021: BR 05 GMT

In the age of social distancing and working from home, restricted mobility has greatly increased our desire to travel, triggering fond memories of the environment in airports, lounges and aircrafts; the inviting sound of the schedule board and announcement of your flight status, not to mention the anticipation of departing for, or arriving at, a different destination with each flight.

For the modern jetset, you remember connecting to different time zones, keeping multiple temporalities in mind, and that every journey leads to new discovery and life experiences. For business travellers, urban explorers and the man on the move, going from city to city, you especially remember the importance of travelling light, bringing only the most versatile, efficient and functional items.

The new BR 05 GMT widens the field of possibilities, awakens a glimmer of hope, and brings us back to this dynamic reality in sophisticated style.

A jewel of masculine elegance, the BR 05 GMT features large but measured proportions. It is virile without showing its strength, alternating between curves and strong lines. Fluid and ergonomic, it is robust without being abrupt, designed especially for men in motion who make the city their playground and adventure.

A combination of stainless and robust materials, with the finest Swiss watchmaking mechanics, the BR 05 GMT is equipped with an automatic caliber with GMT function, wound by a 360-degree oscillating weight. The dial, radiating with a subtle sunray finish, offers optimum legibility. The black palette, a signature of Bell & Ross, is juxtaposed with the large numerals, indices and hands coated in white Super-LumiNova. It echoes the colours used for on-board flight instruments. Cockpits are dominated by black, which prevents reflections, and white, which guarantees optimal reading.

DUAL TIME

Intended to inform the traveler with the utmost clarity and precision, the display is as rigorous as those of airport clocks. Echoing the principles of airport signaling, the skeletonised hour and minute hands are made of metal appliques. The GMT hand blends in perfectly with the BR 05 aesthetic and stands out here with its red arrow. The touch of red ensures perfect legibility both day and night. More than a simple GMT hand, this arrow is mostly a symbol of orientation in time and space.

While the white hands on the main dial indicate the time at the wearer’s current location, the red arrow-hand on the 24-hour graduated inner bezel shows the time in his country of origin. To read time at a glance, the black semi-circle on the flange corresponds to the night-time hours, the grey semi-circle to the daytime hours. To feature this 24h-scale and add the flange, Bell & Ross worked on increasing the diameter of the dial and therefore the 41m dimensions of the case, making it a perfect tool companion for citizens of the world.

INTEGRATED DESIGN

BR 05 belongs to the family of watches with an integrated bracelet. In the aesthetic line, a square steel case and a dial reflecting the brand’s architectural DNA. The bracelet fuses with the case to create a unified piece. Its articulated links are exemplary in their flexibility, almost as much as the ribbed black rubber strap option.

Comfort is ensured thanks to the attention paid to every aspect, in particular the radius of curvature of its bracelet and the perfect alignment of all components. Carved in steel, it captures the energy of the city and all its possibilities. Thanks to its integrated design, robust comfort, and precious finishes, the BR05 is a loyal ally for any active, urban lifestyle.

