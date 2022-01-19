Augustman Malaysia Kicks Off 2022 With Global Pop Sensation: BTS

Augustman Malaysia rings in the New Year with its biggest cover story yet:

32 pages of international pop phenomenon BTS feat. RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

Dressed in Louis Vuitton, each member provides deep insights into his personal growth and inspiring attitude towards adversity as well as pushing beyond personal limits and the boundaries of music and pop culture.

Fashion editor: Park Na Na; photographer: Kang Hyea W.; stylist: Lee Ha Jung; hair: Baek Heung Kwon, Choi Mu Jin, Han Som, Jang Hae In, Park Nae Joo; make-up: Choi Si No, Kim Da Reum, Kim Ji Hyun; 2nd production: Kim Kyung Min; set design: Choi Seo Yun, Son Ye Hee, Kim Ah Young at Da;rak; outfits: Louis Vuitton

*Click on the portraits below for their individual interviews.

*Read the full digital edition of Augustman Malaysia Jan/Feb 2022 issue on Magzter, or purchase a copy of the print edition on Shopee.