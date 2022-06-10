Elevate Your Porsche Experience With The Porsche Design Custom-Built Chronograph



By: KC Yap, Jun 10 2022 5:00 pm

The Porsche Design Custom-Built Chronograph is inspired by the Cayenne to make every moment of your drive unique.

Case and bezel of the Porsche Design Custom-Built Chronograph.

Focusing on Form and Function 

The Porsche Cayenne represents the epitome of classic Porsche design DNA. Equipped with further enhanced standard options, take every drive to a new level of sophistication and experience the perfect combination of comfort, style and performance. Pair this striking luxury SUV with an exclusive chronograph for an instant stylish and sleek upgrade – made exclusively for the Cayenne owners in Malaysia, the Porsche Design Custom-Built Chronograph is available for personalization.

With the Porsche Design Custom-Built Chronograph, you can now carry the spirit of Porsche from the wheel to your wrist wherever you go.

The Perfect Two 

Inspired by the Cayenne, the Porsche Design Custom-Built Chronograph is made to elevate every moment of your drive with the Cayenne. The coloured ring on the dial is customizable based on the exterior colours of the Cayenne, preferred options for the hands and personalized engraving.

For the hands, you are given the the option of “Essence” (black rhodium-plated with red tip), or “Performance” (matte white with red tip).

Tap into your creative side by mixing and matching your chronograph, you can either choose to pair the same coloured ring on the dial with your Cayenne or be bold and pick a contrasting colour. Select from these three available exterior colours: Jet Black, Carrara White, or Agate Grey. 

Performance meets Versatility 

Forged out of titanium, the Porsche Design Custom-Built Chronograph boasts the same strength as stainless steel at just nearly half its weight, allowing for maximum comfort and style for different occasions, whether it’s outdoor activities or formal events – the ultimate timepiece for standing the test of everyday wear.

Porsche Design Custom-Built Chronograph, powered by the in-house movement Calibre WERK 01.100.

Luxury is in the Details

Add your own personal touch to reflect your style with the custom-built chronograph that includes a personalized engraving service according to your specifications, making it a one-of-a-kind timepiece.

 

Exclusively for the Malaysian Porsche Cayenne owners, configure your dream Cayenne and elevate your Porsche experience with the Porsche Design Custom-Built Chronograph, HERE.

Photography by Xerxes Lee/Awesome Image; assisted by Din & Tjzaki; videography by Threebox Production; art direction by Joyce Lim; grooming by Eranthe Loo; modelling by Shawn Zod / Attitude Models & Production

 

written by.
KC Yap
Editor, Augustman Malaysia

