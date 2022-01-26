2 New Stores in KLCC For Fashion And Fitness Enthusiasts

Haven’t been to the Suria KLCC area in awhile? Well you’ll be happy to note that the shopping mall has welcomed two new brands into its premises – Bonia and Under Armour.

Both brands are expected to draw in a quite a number of people to its stores, as each have their own regular customers, as well as brand ambassadors and social media following. With the brands now housed in their beautiful new stores in KLCC, fans can check out the latest collections available as well as inspect items before making their purchase.

We take a closer look at both the Bonia and Under Armour boutiques which are new in KLCC:

Bonia KLCC

Located on the ground level of Suria KLCC, the 2,211 sqft Bonia flagship store launched on 8 January 2022, proudly unveiling its unprecedented store concept designed by London-based interior architect Oskar Kohnen. The concept of the store reflects a museum and gallery space, where beautiful objects of desire are hosted with the aim to immerse and inspire every visitor in the world of Bonia, from handbags and accessories to the brand’s latest offerings in lifestyle and tableware. The materials and interior finishings were created in collaboration with local craftsmen, including grey terrazzo flooring, black and green marble, breeze block screen bricks in terracotta and a Barrisol ceiling. The store’s highlight feature is its mint green abstract staircase which emulates Bonia’s journey from humble beginnings to an evergreen heritage brand. Under Armour Located on level 3 of Suria KLCC, the first step within the brand house is immediate transportation to the most intense athlete’s playground. The new Brand House City Concept Store spans 5,300 sqft, making it the largest Under Armour brand house in Malaysia. The new retail concept provides an experiential journey for the most passionate fitness enthusiasts and athletes.