Greta Thunberg is known for her brutal comebacks on Twitter against politicians, world leaders, and trolls. We were reminded of her grit and wit yet again after a recent Twitter stir with Andrew Tate went viral on the internet. Tate is a media personality who is known for his misogynistic and homophobic ideologies. So as Tate recovers from Greta’s savage burn, let’s take a look at all of the times she has brutally clapped back at trolls.

1. When She Savagely Called Andrew Tate Out For His ‘Small D*** Energy’

Greta Thunberg on Twitter wrecked Andrew Tate with a savage reply after the well-known misogynist tried trolling her. Tate asked Greta for her email address so that he could send her a list of his cars and their enormous carbon emissions. Tate, who was banned from Twitter, returned to the social media platform post-Elon Musk’s takeover in October.

The environmentalist’s reply was short but savage.

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

2. That Time When Thunberg Threw Shade On Meatloaf

Politicians, leaders, and even entertainers have critiqued Greta for her voice against climate change. Singer and rock icon Michael Aday, who passed away in January 2022, spoke to a news publication about the young climate activist. He told Daily Mail that Greta had been brainwashed. You can’t miss out on Greta’s response to his claim.

It’s not about Meatloaf.

It’s not about me.

It’s not about what some people call me.

It’s not about left or right. It’s all about scientific facts.

And that we’re not aware of the situation.

Unless we start to focus everything on this, our targets will soon be out of reach. https://t.co/UwyoSnLiK2 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 6, 2020

We agree!

3. The 2nd Time Greta Thunberg Took Down Donald Trump

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

Thunberg’s effortless clap backs against former US President Donald Trump have been highly entertaining. In her tweet, Greta wrote, “He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see.” This comeback had an undertone of what Trump had said about Thunberg after her ‘How Dare You’ speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit 2019 went viral. The photograph was the final time Trump walked out of the White House premises before the Biden administration took over.

4. She’s Aware Of Her Wins

Trolls have not spared the teenage activist for her Asperger’s Syndrome, a form of autism. Critics went ahead to call out Thenburg for her condition, for which she has felt “limited” before. She clapped back at them in the best, most effective way possible.

When haters go after your looks and differences, it means they have nowhere left to go. And then you know you’re winning!

I have Aspergers and that means I’m sometimes a bit different from the norm. And – given the right circumstances- being different is a superpower.#aspiepower pic.twitter.com/A71qVBhWUU — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 31, 2019

Way to go Greta!

5. Greta Thunberg Changes Twitter Bio; Takes On Brazil’s Leader

Surely Presidents worldwide can’t stop Greta from advocating for what she believes in or speaking her mind on Twitter. Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro called her a ‘brat’ when she chose to condemn the violence in the Amazon rainforest on Twitter. Bolsonaro said he was amazed at how the press gave space to a ‘pirralha’. Pirralha is a derogatory Portuguese word which translates to brat or pest. Thunberg even shared a video of the incident, and her subtle response to Bolsonaro included changing her Twitter bio accordingly.

Indigenous people are literally being murdered for trying to protect the forrest from illegal deforestation. Over and over again. It is shameful that the world remains silent about this. https://t.co/u1eLE8t0K4 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 8, 2019

6. Greta Shades Russian Prez Vladamir Putin

Greta Thunberg’s response to Russian President Vladamir Putin on Twitter was as sassy as one could imagine. In response to being called “poorly informed” by Putin, Thunberg, once again, changed her Twitter bio to what the Russian President had called her during the UN Climate Summit 2019.

‘No one has explained to Greta that the modern world is complex and different’: Putin dismisses climate activist as a kind but poorly informed teenager https://t.co/1LFNlsi0FF pic.twitter.com/0mOkK5OvKm — Reuters (@Reuters) October 2, 2019

& @GretaThunberg using her bio to take it next level 🔥. haters gonna hate & #Putin just got played……#GretaThurnberg pic.twitter.com/yR9lNxptsI — Johan 🇰🇪🇸🇪🇯🇲🇧🇩🇿🇲🇱🇰🇩🇪 (@johmag67) October 3, 2019

Never change Greta!

(Main image source: Twitter/Greta Thunberg, Instagram/Andrew Tate)

(Feature image source: Twitter/Greta Thunberg)