Adam Lobo Shares On Being Malaysian And More This Merdeka

Adam Lobo has been down a number of exciting paths – previously being the lead vocalist for rap metal band, Dragon Red, then going down the corporate lane as the head of events and music label at Astro, to now being a full-time tech YouTuber with his channel, Adam Lobo TV.

“Although I do tech reviews, I rely a lot on tech in order to do all the work that I put into each review video because my ‘job’ as a tech YouTuber is planning, scripting, shooting, editing, and hosting the tech review videos that you see weekly on my YouTube channel,” he shares.

Talk us through you work, and how do you wind down after?

Talk us through you work, and how do you wind down after?

Oh? You mean what I do “every day”? (laughs). Well it all starts from the device or tech-related topic that I’m going to shoot, and since the majority of my videos are product reviews, I’ll give an example of that.

So if the product is the Apple Watch Series 6 (which I am using daily too!) I start by shooting the unboxing of the product, and this is because I shoot all my videos on a 6K resolution ( which is a total overkill). Then, I will do as much research as I can on the smartwatch before I start using it the next day for about a week. After that, I take a day or two to construct my script on what I think of the design, build quality, screen, battery life, and daily usage.

After the completion of my script, I shoot my “A Roll” (which is where I am talking in front of the camera) and then the “B Roll” (the product shots) edit them, and then schedule to publish them on YouTube. After all the production work is done, there are tons of other work that needs to be done like creating a very attractive thumbnail to entice people to actually click on your video, plus create a compelling video title, description, and tags which can take up to 2 or 3 hours or so.

When it comes to winding down, it’s only one of four things: sleep, watching shows on Apple Tv, enjoying music with my AirPods or working out. I do workout daily though, and usually get my weight training and my cardio out of the way before I start my day.

How has the pandemic affected your work and productivity?

Well thankfully, my work is presented online, on the internet, so my final output is in a video format, so no matter what the situation is, anyone can still consume videos according to the comfort of their own time.

However, the pandemic has pushed me to be a bit more active on social media. Previously I was not as active on Instagram as I am now, due to the extra time. Workflow wise and I absolutely love how optimised social media apps like Instagram are on an iOS device because of the added features, like inserting music on IG Stories plus providing the best-uncompressed images for IG photo posting. And so I noticed an increase in quality and the overall engagement of my postings now on Instagram as compared to before.

How do you reach out to your loved ones during this pandemic?

Thankfully my mum stays close by, so I can see her when I can (and which I know I need to see her more regularly – sorry, mum!) And some of my closest friends also live nearby which is great but I do miss most of my friends who are in different states or countries. Before the pandemic, it was just a flight or a drive away but unfortunately, that’s not the case at this point in time, so for now it’s all through FaceTime using my iPad Pro, since it has such an amazing video and sound quality. And I’m pretty excited with the upcoming iOS 15 update which will allow us to watch movies simultaneously despite our distance!

Why are you proud to be a Malaysian?

The first thing many would say is that because of our Malaysian food, which I have to agree on, but the utmost reason I am proud to be a Malaysian is the diverse culture that we have.

Having friends and even family from different cultures and race makes us so much more unique than any country out there. I also found that we Malaysians are more compassionate, for example, the idea of having food banks and helping each other out during these hard times shows the loving characteristics that we Malaysians have for each other.

What are your plans to celebrate Merdeka this year?

I am planning to have a virtual makan session with my bandmates since we haven’t caught up for a long time. I’ll be ordering some banana leaf rice and eat our hearts out.

I’d also like to take this opportunity to urge all our fellow Malaysian friends to keep their head up as tough as things may seem now, and to appreciate your loved ones. Believe that everything will be alright in no time, so let’s celebrate being in this amazing country we call home.