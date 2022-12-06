Home > AM Select > Hit List > Meet Cho Gue-Sung, The FIFA Heartthrob Everyone’s Talking About
Meet Cho Gue-Sung, The FIFA Heartthrob Everyone’s Talking About
AM Select

Meet Cho Gue-Sung, The FIFA Heartthrob Everyone’s Talking About

By: Preeti Kulkarni, Dec 6 2022 2:00 pm

South Korea may be out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing to Brazil 1-4 in this morning’s match, but if there’s one player’s name that will remain on everyone’s lips even after the whole tournament is over, it’s Cho Gue-sung. The 24-year-old South Korean footballer, also known as Player No. 9, stood out during the FIFA match of South Korea versus Uruguay, where he played in the forward position. Blessed with both good looks and talent, he dazzled the football fans — including the ladies — and quickly went viral on social media.

By the time he scored two goals in a matter of mere three minutes against Ghana on November 28, he had become a star, and was apparently flooded with so many marriage proposals after the match that he had to switch his phone off. His Instagram fan following has also catapulted from 48,000 to around 1.5 million since the FIFA World Cup 2022 began.

AM Select

Top 10 Richest Footballers In The World And How Much They Make

By Manas Sen Gupta, Nov 30
Style

Footballer Son Heung-Min Is The New Brand Ambassador For Calvin Klein

By Nathan Erickson, Aug 08

More about the viral sensation, Cho Gue-sung

Born on January 25 1998, Cho’s parents are former athletes. He currently plays for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors after being a star player at Gwangju University. He is known to be a top goalscorer in the 2022 K League 1. Interestingly, he was not a striker at the University but played as a defensive midfielder there.

For the uninitiated, Cho completed military service, stationed at the Korean armed forces sports division, Gimcheon Sangmu FC, as mandated by the South Korean government, in September 2022. Post which he joined the national team.

Cho Gue-sung
Image: Courtesy FIFA World/Instagram

Cho Gue-sung: A classic underdog story for football fans

Surprisingly, Player No.9’s school coaches had their doubts about him and no one envisioned him being a national sensation one day. The reason was that his height was less as compared to his peers. During his teenage years, he also fought a lot of self-doubt and considered giving up his sporting career to go into civil service instead. Thankfully, he did not.

(Main and featured image: FIFA World/Instagram)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

2022 FIFA World Cup Cho Gue-sung FIFA Fifa world cup Football footballers People south korea
written by.

Preeti Kulkarni
After completing her PG in New Media from the Asian College of Journalism, Preeti has worked in a daily and a magazine before finding her calling in digital journalism. A lover of single malts and an avid pop culture junkie, you can catch her at the movies on weekends or binge-watching the latest shows on OTT when she is not busy preparing her toddler for his Hogwarts letter.
 
entertainment Travel Vestio Bespoke Food

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustmanmy
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.