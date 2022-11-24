Anwar Ibrahim Has Been Declared The 10th Prime Minister Of Malaysia

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been named the 10th Prime Minister in Malaysia, capping off a five-day wait since the 15th general election (GE15) on November 20 2022.

After countless days of waiting and negotiations, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong decided to declare the Pakatan Harapan chairman as the nation’s prime minister. The appointment comes after a 20-year wait for the prime minister, who has been an opposition leader for two decades.

In Saturday’s election, the Pakatan Harapan chairman won the highest number of parliamentary seats at 82 but still needed to fulfil 112 seats to form a government. Following Pakatan Harapan was Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) with 73 seats. After countless days and attempts to fulfill the 112 seats, the King has decided to make a decision since no parties were able to secure a simple majority to form the new government.

In a statement, the comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin mentioned that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had given his consent to appoint Anwar as the 10th Prime Minister, in line with Article 40(2)(a) and Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

The appointment was made after His Majesty held a special meeting at the Istana Negara with the opinion of the Malay Rulers at 11 AM earlier today.

It is also mentioned in the statement that ordinary people should not be burdened with endless political turmoil when the country needs a stable government to boost the economic landscape and development of the country, quoted from Channel News Asia.

Taken from New Straits Times, “His Majesty stressed that this country was an inheritance whose leaders were its trustees, and must be taken care of as it would be passed on to the next generation.”

“His Majesty also advised the Prime Minister and His Majesty’s new government that would be formed to practice humility as the Malay saying, ‘seperti resmi padi, semakin berisi semakin tunduk’ (be like paddy, it bends lower as it is laden with ripening grains)”

At 5 PM, the 75-year-old politician took the oath of office at the swearing-in ceremony at the Istana Negara.

