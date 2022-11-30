Home > AM Select > Hit List > Cristiano Ronaldo Has Been Offered An RM $1 Billion Deal By Saudi Arabian Club Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo Has Been Offered An RM $1 Billion Deal By Saudi Arabian Club Al Nassr
AM Select

Cristiano Ronaldo Has Been Offered An RM $1 Billion Deal By Saudi Arabian Club Al Nassr

By: Preeti Kulkarni, Nov 30 2022 5:31 pm

Famed footballer Cristiano Ronaldo sent shockwaves amongst his fans after announcing his immediate exit from his boyhood club Manchester United amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. CBS Sports has reported that Cristiano Ronaldo, a free agent now, has already been presented with a handsome offer by a Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr, which has an impressive track record.

The report says that Ronaldo has received a three-year deal with the club and the offer currently on table is USD 225 million (nearly RM 1 bullion) which means that the 37-year-old footballer will take home USD 75 million (RM 333.3 million) annually and play the game well into his 40s, which itself is an admirable feat.

AM Select

All The Astounding Footballing Records Set By Cristiano Ronaldo, Who Has Left Manchester United

By Justin Ng, Nov 23
AM Select

Cristiano Ronaldo: His Impressive Net Worth, Endorsements And Expensive Things

By Manas Sen Gupta, Nov 23

Ronaldo’s great form continued on the field as he set another international record in the opening match for Portugal against Ghana. He is focusing on winning the World Cup for his home country undoubtedly.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Image: Courtesy Cristiano Ronaldo/Twitter

More about Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and Manchester United

Al Nassr’s interest in Ronaldo

According to CBS, Al Nassr has shown a strong interest in Ronaldo and has been in talks with the player since summer. Ronaldo’s representatives are communicating with the club but the final decision remains with him. In all probability, a definite action in this regard will be taken after the FIFA World Cup 2022 ends.

Al Nassr is touted to be one of Asia’s most successful clubs after bagging nine league titles and making it to the finals of the AFC Champions League (1995).

Cristiano Ronaldo
Image: Courtesy Cristiano Ronaldo/Twitter

Ronaldo and Manchester United: What went wrong?

The feud between the star footballer and his club was public, as Ronaldo was not getting along with the club’s higher-ups evidently since 2021. He came out in open about this in an interview and slammed the current manager of the club, Erik ten Hag. He also said that he has no respect for Hag and he was being forced out of the club.

Culture

FIFA World Cup Day 9 Recap: Portugal Trumps Uruguay 2-0, Ghana Beats South Korea 3-2

By Aayaan Upadhyaya, Nov 29
AM Select

Apple Might Be Keen On Buying Manchester United, Which Has Gone Up For Sale

By Trinetra Paul, Nov 25

He even revealed that he was close to joining the rival club, Manchester City in the summer of 2021. CBS reports that the reason he stuck around with Manchester United was that he wanted a Champions League platform which no other clubs could give him.

(Main and featured image: Courtesy Cristiano Ronaldo/Twitter) 

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

cristiano ronaldo FIFA Fifa World Cup 2022 Football footballers Manchester United Qatar World Cup world cup 2022
written by.

Preeti Kulkarni
After completing her PG in New Media from the Asian College of Journalism, Preeti has worked in a daily and a magazine before finding her calling in digital journalism. A lover of single malts and an avid pop culture junkie, you can catch her at the movies on weekends or binge-watching the latest shows on OTT when she is not busy preparing her toddler for his Hogwarts letter.
 
entertainment Travel Vestio Bespoke Food

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustmanmy
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.