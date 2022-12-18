Indian movie star Deepika Padukone is expected to unveil the coveted FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy at tonight’s (December 18) finale at Lusail Stadium, Qatar. This information has sent a wave of excitement amongst Indian football and Bollywood fans as it makes Padukone the first-ever Indian to present the World Cup trophy, in the entire sporting history of FIFA.

As per reports, the actress is off to Qatar to do the honours in a jam-packed stadium brimming with global fans.

The buzz around Deepika Padukone apart from FIFA World Cup 2022 event

Other than the FIFA World Cup 2022 news, the actor has been in the headlines all year. Padukone has recently been the talk of the town, due to her appearance alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming movie Pathaan — which releases January 25 2023. The film has stirred controversy over a scene of Padukone wearing a saffron-hued bikini.

She will also be seen with her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan for Project K. And, she was recently trending for her fun cameo with hubby Ranveer Singh in his upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial, Cirkus. In May this year, she was selected as one of the jury members at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022.

She is making great strides as an entrepreneur too after recently launching her skincare brand 82°E.

(Main and featured image credit: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India