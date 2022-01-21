Every Online Voucher, Promotion Or Sale We Found For Chinese New Year 2022

Chinese New Year 2022 festive sales are full swing.
With Chinese New Year 2022 just around the corner, have you done the necessary shopping yet? Do you need more beverages to keep your guest content throughout the festive season? Perhaps a brand-new vacuum cleaner to ensure your home is squeaky clean? What about some skincare, beauty products and attire to ring in the Year of Tiger the best way possible?
Whether it is last-minute shopping for you, or you’re a serial shopper, here’s the best deals we discovered trawling the Internet.
Every online voucher/promotion/sale we found for Chinese New Year 2022:
The best deals for electronics:
Dyson: RM100 off minimum spending of RM1,000, January 25 onwards
JBL: Up to 88% off, January 25 onwards
Bose: Up to 88% off, January 25 onwards
Sony: Up to 88% off, January 25 onwards
Realme: Up to 50% off, January 25 onwards
Oppo: Up to 88% off, January 25 onwards
Machines: Up to 50% off, January 25 onwards
Lenovo: Up to 88% off, January 25 onwards
Huawei: Up to 88% off, January 25 onwards
Jabra: Up to 88% off, January 25 onwards
Samsung: E-vouchers up to RM1,116, till February 27
The best sales for electrical appliances:
Harvey Norman: Up to 60% off
Senheng: Up to 50% off, till February 6
Best Denki: Up to 40% off
Tefal: 20% off, minimum spending of RM300, capped at RM80, January 25 onwards
Airfree: 15% off storewide
The best e-commerce promotions:
Lazada: All sales
Shopee: All vouchers
Zalora: Buy 3, get 40% off
Magzter: Up to 60% off, using “MGLDEKWW”
The best fashion sales for Chinese New Year 2022:
Valiram: Up to 90% off, free shipping nationwide
Club21: RM130 off minimum spending of RM930
Melium: Up to 70% off, free shipping nationwide with spending over RM500
Farfetch: Extra 20% off discounted items
Net-a-Porter: Up to 80% off
Mr Porter: Up to 60% off
H&M: 18% off storewide
H&M on Zalora: Extra 10% off using “HMCNY10”
Mango on Zalora: Buy 3, get 10% off
Fossil on Shopee: RM5 off, January 25 onwards
Love, Bonito: 10% off no minimum spend using “CNY10”, 18% off RM320 using “CNY18”
Onitsuka Tiger: 10% off first purchase
The best deals for beverages:
Carlsberg: Up to 88% off, January 25 onwards
Albertwines2U: Up to 40% off, capped at RM20 using “30GRABPAYDEALS”
Pernod Ricard: Up to 5% off
The best promotions for sports equipment:
JD Sports: Up to 50% off
Adidas: Up to 50% off
Nike: Spend RM370 to enjoy 18% off the next purchase, till February 6
Asics: RM68 off RM388 using “CNY68”, RM108 off RM488 using “CNY108”
Li-Ning: RM18.80 off RM188, RM38.80 off RM288, RM88.80 off RM888
Decathlon: RM12 off RM149
The best deals for beauty and skincare products:
Sephora: Up to 50% off
Estee Lauder on Sephora: Free shipping with spending over RM110
SK-II on Sephora: Free shipping with spending over RM110
History of Whoo on Lazada: Mystery gifts with spending over RM280
Sulwhasoo: Free gifts with every purchase, free gifts worth RM150 with spending over RM688
NARS: Up to 30% off
Clinique: Free gifts with spending over RM250 using “CNY22”
Clarins: Click to win free gifts
Hero and feature images by freestocks on Unsplash