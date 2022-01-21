Every Online Voucher, Promotion Or Sale We Found For Chinese New Year 2022

Chinese New Year 2022 festive sales are full swing.

With Chinese New Year 2022 just around the corner, have you done the necessary shopping yet? Do you need more beverages to keep your guest content throughout the festive season? Perhaps a brand-new vacuum cleaner to ensure your home is squeaky clean? What about some skincare, beauty products and attire to ring in the Year of Tiger the best way possible?

Whether it is last-minute shopping for you, or you’re a serial shopper, here’s the best deals we discovered trawling the Internet.

Every online voucher/promotion/sale we found for Chinese New Year 2022:

The best deals for electronics:

Dyson: RM100 off minimum spending of RM1,000, January 25 onwards

Click here

JBL: Up to 88% off, January 25 onwards

Click here

Bose: Up to 88% off, January 25 onwards

Click here

Sony: Up to 88% off, January 25 onwards

Click here

Realme: Up to 50% off, January 25 onwards

Click here

Oppo: Up to 88% off, January 25 onwards

Click here

Machines: Up to 50% off, January 25 onwards

Click here

Lenovo: Up to 88% off, January 25 onwards

Click here

Huawei: Up to 88% off, January 25 onwards

Click here

Jabra: Up to 88% off, January 25 onwards

Click here

Samsung: E-vouchers up to RM1,116, till February 27

Click here

The best sales for electrical appliances:

Harvey Norman: Up to 60% off

Click here

Senheng: Up to 50% off, till February 6

Click here

Best Denki: Up to 40% off

Click here

Tefal: 20% off, minimum spending of RM300, capped at RM80, January 25 onwards

Click here

Airfree: 15% off storewide

Click here

The best e-commerce promotions:

Lazada: All sales

Click here

Shopee: All vouchers

Click here

Zalora: Buy 3, get 40% off

Click here

Magzter: Up to 60% off, using “MGLDEKWW”

Click here

The best fashion sales for Chinese New Year 2022:

Valiram: Up to 90% off, free shipping nationwide

Click here

Club21: RM130 off minimum spending of RM930

Click here

Melium: Up to 70% off, free shipping nationwide with spending over RM500

Click here

Farfetch: Extra 20% off discounted items

Click here

Net-a-Porter: Up to 80% off

Click here

Mr Porter: Up to 60% off

Click here

H&M: 18% off storewide

Click here

H&M on Zalora: Extra 10% off using “HMCNY10”

Click here

Mango on Zalora: Buy 3, get 10% off

Click here

Fossil on Shopee: RM5 off, January 25 onwards

Click here

Love, Bonito: 10% off no minimum spend using “CNY10”, 18% off RM320 using “CNY18”

Click here

Onitsuka Tiger: 10% off first purchase

Click here

The best deals for beverages:

Carlsberg: Up to 88% off, January 25 onwards

Click here

Albertwines2U: Up to 40% off, capped at RM20 using “30GRABPAYDEALS”

Click here

Pernod Ricard: Up to 5% off

Click here

The best promotions for sports equipment:

JD Sports: Up to 50% off

Click here

Adidas: Up to 50% off

Click here

Nike: Spend RM370 to enjoy 18% off the next purchase, till February 6

Click here

Asics: RM68 off RM388 using “CNY68”, RM108 off RM488 using “CNY108”

Click here

Li-Ning: RM18.80 off RM188, RM38.80 off RM288, RM88.80 off RM888

Click here

Decathlon: RM12 off RM149

Click here

The best deals for beauty and skincare products:

Sephora: Up to 50% off

Click here

Estee Lauder on Sephora: Free shipping with spending over RM110

Click here

SK-II on Sephora: Free shipping with spending over RM110

Click here

History of Whoo on Lazada: Mystery gifts with spending over RM280

Click here

Sulwhasoo: Free gifts with every purchase, free gifts worth RM150 with spending over RM688

Click here

NARS: Up to 30% off

Click here

Clinique: Free gifts with spending over RM250 using “CNY22”

Click here

Clarins: Click to win free gifts

Click here

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero and feature images by freestocks on Unsplash