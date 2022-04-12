F1 Drivers Lewis Hamilton And George Russell Were Spotted In Kuala Lumpur, Here Are All The Details

Sir Lewis Hamilton and George Russell descended on KL yesterday, sending social media into a frenzy.

Scores of fans spotted seven-time F1 champion Hamilton pull up at a Petronas petrol pump in Ampang next to a single seater, while his British team mate George Russell was waving to a legion of eagerly awaiting admirers outside the Petronas Twin Towers.

Among other things on the itinerary, it is safe to assume that the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team duo was in Kuala Lumpur to film a Petronas commercial. The Malaysian oil and gas giant has been a major long-term sponsor for Mercedes, having first dabbled in F1 dating back to 1995, as well as striking up a partnership with Mercedes since 2010.

Lewis Hamilton’s previous trips to KL

This isn’t the first time Hamilton has set foot on Malaysian shores. He was a regular participant when Malaysia still held the rights to hosting the Grand Prix. Hamilton won his sole race at the Malaysian Grand Prix in 2014, representing Mercedes. The final race back in 2017 before the event was curtailed altogether, Hamilton finished second to nemesis Max Verstappen.

The superstar racing drivers made their trip to KL, having competed over the weekend in Melbourne. Russell and Hamilton finished third and fourth respectively. Melbourne is eight hours away by flight from KL. Their next race is slated for April 24 at the Imola circuit where Hamilton won in 2020. He will hope to upstage Ferrari at the prancing horse’s home circuit. Meanwhile, they have some commercial and sponsorship commitments to fulfil.

How are Lewis Hamilton and George Russell performing in the 2022 F1 season?

With three races concluded thus far, Mercedes is second in the tilt at the World’s Constructors’ Championship, while Russell is leading Hamilton who are second and fifth in the pursuit of the World Drivers’ Championship.

