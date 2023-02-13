A single flower or an elaborate bouquet may express love, apology, remembrance, celebration or simply a thoughtful gesture. Throughout many civilisations, flowers have played a significant role as gifts and acts of goodwill. This generational tradition puts flowers as a part of a human connection. Just in time for Valentine’s Day 2023, check out our curated guide to order the most beautiful blooms from these flower delivery services in KL.
The language of flowers has existed since ancient Egyptian times. But it was during the Victorian era that people began to appreciate flowers in a whole new way. Flowers accompanied letters and messages, tied up in little tufts or bouquets to convey sentiments to others – oftentimes from a man to a woman.
Today, it no longer registers as out of the ordinary for a woman to give flowers to a man. The act of flower-giving continues to be a tradition that celebrates friendship, love and more than that. Why not customise an artisanal bouquet from one of these flower delivery services in KL for your loved one – it is a meaningful gesture that everyone can appreciate tremendously.
Order beautiful artisanal blooms from these flower delivery services in KL:
On the hunt for the freshest yet dreamiest blooms? Check out LVLY (pronounced lovely). The online flower and gift delivery service offer artisanal gifts for every occasion. The best part? You can also add a customised gift bundle, from booze to sweet treats and scented candles. Your purchases are then sent in biodegradable gift boxes with a “Someone thinks you’re awesome” tagline displayed on the box. Plus, your stunning blooms are beautifully placed in trademark jars so you can reuse and repurpose them later. The best part? They offer same-day delivery too. Be sure to place your orders before 5 PM to surprise your loved ones in time.
Founders Cherlyn Tan and Claris Lew started Daun & Petals via Instagram in 2016 with just regular two-sized bunches using seasonal flowers. Over the years, the self-taught florists have expanded their services to floral styling for special events, weddings, parties and more. You can customise everything in your orders from types of flowers to colour preferences and even the size that you want.
(Image credit: Daun + Petals)
If you’re looking for dried bouquets, Visage Dawson’s Instagram is where you should be looking at. Its selection of crafty arrangements in beautiful pastel colour combinations has a subtle charm especially with the use of eucalyptus, English roses and white pom poms. Visage Dawson is also known for extravagant rose bouquets for proposals and special occasions.
(Image credit: Visage Dawson)
Heva Gifts is a one-stop for flowers and gifts, especially if you’re looking to customise something extravagant for a romantic occasion or to commemorate a very important day with your loved ones. With over four years in the market, Heva Gift is definitely the go-to florist for fresh tulips that can be wrapped beautifully with chocolate-dipped strawberries, marshmallows and more.
(Image credit: Heva Gifts)
You can never say no to a lush hand-tied bouquet filled with blooms of roses, tuberoses and daisies. Flower Chimp is where you can customise large bouquets to show your appreciation and love to the ones who matter. There is a wide selection of flowers to choose from including arrangements methods – go for a classic bouquet to surprise your date or a simple arrangement in a vase for Valentine’s Day. For more info, check out their Valentine’s Day deals here.
(Image credit: Flower Chimp)
Scentales is here to attend to your needs whether you’re on the hunt for a memorable gift to your special person or as a surprise to your best friend. What caught our eye were the thoughtful gift boxes to the dreamy preserved flower glass globes and adorable curated florals, like the Unicorn Kraft bag. There’s always something to cater to your palette, be sure to check out the website for more.
(Image credit: Scentales)
Hua Bar is here to assist you by making a fantastic gesture to your partner with their extravagant blooms. You’ll be blown away by the delightful assortment of roses in your desired hues to OTT arrangments like the Quinn blooms and dreamy flower baskets fit for a special occasion. There’s always something for everyone and we feel that this is one of the best pit stops to note down based on its exquisite blooms.
(Image credit: Hua Bar)
With over 48.1k followers and counting, Hana Florist will blow you away with the dreamiest floral arrangements in gorgeous pastel hues and romantic reds for a charming touch. If you’re into simple bouquets with a major wow factor, Hana Florist is the place to be. Be sure to contact them three days in advance and keep in mind that they’re also available for event decors if you’re looking at hosting in the near future.
(Image credit: Hana Florist)