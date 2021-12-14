Our brands
Homepage > AM Select > Hit List > Gift Ideas To Show Appreciation For The Men In Your Life
Gift Ideas To Show Appreciation For The Men In Your Life
AM Select

Gift Ideas To Show Appreciation For The Men In Your Life

By Priyanka Lamba, Dec 14 2021 1:00 pm

Looking for gift ideas for men? Look no further, as we’ve a guide to help you decide.

Many have complained that gift ideas for men are difficult to come by – it seems most of us are difficult to shop for. Therefore for the ease of your minds, as well as as reference to whenever you need to shop for the men in your life, be it during festive occasions such as this, or birthdays, or just for the heck of it, we’ve compiled this list of gift ideas.

One of the most effective ways to make someone feel special is by giving them something they value. Gifting is a thoughtful gesture that will not only remind them of you, but will also tell them that they matter. But in order to purchase a wonderful gift, you must carefully think about your loved one’s interests and likes. This way your gift will not just possess emotional value, but will also be useful to them.

Still wondering about what to buy? Look no further. From fancy hats to gardening kits, here are 10 amazing gift ideas you can choose from to surprise the men in your life this festive season, or for just any occasion.

Gift ideas to show appreciation for the men in your life

Main and Featured image: Cottonbro/Pexels

01
Sneakers
Buy from Nike
Buy from Skechers
Buy from Adidas
Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 shoes
Sneakers

One of the most versatile gift ideas, sneakers make for a perfect gift for that special man in your life — be it your brother or partner. From formal suits to a pair of jeans and a tee, sneakers can be paired with any outfit.

An awesome gift for a sartorial man. Select the one that matches your guy’s personality.

02
Coffee break set
Coffee mix and mug combo
Arabica coffee beans and grinder gift pack
Turkish blend Arabica drip coffee combo
Starbucks Coffee Gift Set
Coffee break set

Surprise the men in your life with their favourite drink. Gift him exotic blends that will enhance his break time as he unwinds and relaxes or a hot cup of morning coffee — a romantic gift that he’ll love. A coffee gift box is indeed a perfect gift for those who love to drink the beverage.

Giftr has many options to explore. Here are some amazing combos you can give a coffee aficionado.

03
Grooming kit
Buy from Giftr
Buy from Mr Porter
Grooming kit

One of the best gifts for those who love to look their best every single day. This thoughtful gift has all the essentials for the man who likes to keep his best foot forward. You can also opt for a travel-friendly gift box.

Here are some great gift giving options you can choose from.

04
Gardening kit
Garden starter kit
Regular kit
Gardening kit

The best way to bond is to take up an activity together. Gift him a gardening kit that consists of all the tools to help him make his home area greener. You can also join him in as he enjoys some gardening in his spare time.

You can opt for a kit depending upon the requirement. If your man is someone new to gardening then opt for a beginners kit, otherwise go for a regular one.

05
Organic, healthy snacks
Pack of four delicious crackers
Pack of 10 nutritious bites
Organic, healthy snacks

A fantastic gift for those who love food but also like to stay healthy. If your man loves to snack between his meals then why not give him something that is healthy but also satisfies his taste buds — just the right amount of taste and health.

Love Earth provides the best gifts for those who love to eat, albeit in a healthy way. They have some delicious snacking options.

06
Gender neutral apparel
Warm fleece hoodie
Stylish denim jacket
Gender neutral apparel

If you love stealing your brother or partner’s hoodies and jackets then this one is the perfect gift to give him. Calvin Klein has some amazing varieties that you can give to make him feel special. Also, indirectly it’s a gift for you too.

Check out their offerings.

07
Cap/Hat
Nike heritage waistpack
Adidas crossbody bag
Jordan Jumpman bucket hat
Adidas baseball cap
Cap/Hat

Help the special men in your life to expand their accessories collection by gifting him a cap/hat. You can also pair it with a waistpack. JD Sports has some amazing options you can choose from. Be it caps or bags, these accessories are sure to get you some brownie points.

08
Premium stationery products
Mont Blanc platinum-plated fountain pen
Kingsman+Mont Blanc writing set
Premium stationery products

If that special person in your life still loves to use classic stationery, think about gifting him a fountain pen. Even better if the pen comes with an ink refill and a notepad to make it a complete set. Sure to put a smile on his face every time he writes something.

09
Smart Watch
Samsung Galaxy3 watch
Mont Blanc Summit 2 smart watch
SKMEI bluetooth smart watch
Fossil smart watch
Smart Watch

This one’s quite the rage amongst men these days. A treat for the gadget geek, smart watches are the perfect gift for the man who loves to own the latest gadgets and likes to be on time, whether it be a date or a business meeting.

Look at some great picks and choose the one you think will meet his requirements.

10
Smart oven
Xiaomi smart steam oven
Breville smart oven
Tovala smart oven
Bosch Series 8
Smart oven

The ultimate gift for the man who loves to cook. Smart oven is a boon especially during a time when many have discovered the joy that comes with cooking a scrumptious meal at home.

Some smart ovens will also help with air frying and baking. Confused about which one to select? Don’t worry, we have some suggestions. Here are some great smart oven options.

Gift Guide Gift Ideas Statement sneakers
written by.
Priyanka Lamba

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman