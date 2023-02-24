Home > AM Select > Hit List > H&M x Mugler: The Most Hilarious Memes And Social Media Reactions
H&M x Mugler: The Most Hilarious Memes And Social Media Reactions
H&M x Mugler: The Most Hilarious Memes And Social Media Reactions

By Vichayuth Chantan, Feb 24 2023 8:33 pm

It’s official: H&M x Mugler are collaborating. It’s a collab we never included in our bingo card, but we love to see it. Here are some of the best memes and reactions people had online.

Who would have thought we would be buying Mugler quite so soon? And off the rack from H&M, no less? It seems like people have differing opinions on the matter. It’s not every day you see a luxury fashion brand collab with a retailer meant for the mass market. Whether it’s still luxury or not, the jury is still out, but we already know we’ll have our credit cards ready.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Tandem x Visuals/Unsplash]

H&M x Mugler: Memes and reactions on social media

Did Emily (of Paris) think of this?

Oh he would never. Trust.

OH MY GOD YOU DIDN’T

Now any queen can wear Mugler onto the main stage

Mass production will make that fabric snap crackle and pop babes

Hope they’re doing Jimmy Choo x Shein soon

If it’s just a line of bodysuits I swear to god

 

Now THIS is the key to my wallet

And lastly, we leave you with this thought…

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok

written by.

Vichayuth Chantan

