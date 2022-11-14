Indian Billionaire Mukesh Ambani Is Keen On Buying Liverpool

Liverpool is up for sale, and among those interested in buying the English Premier League club is Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

According to British daily The Mirror, Ambani has already made enquiries about the club and is up against other bidders from the Middle East and the US.

The report says that Liverpool’s current owner, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), is looking to sell the club for around GBP 4 billion (USD 4.72 billion/ RM 21.6 billion).

Mukesh Ambani’s interest in sports teams

Ambani is the eighth-richest person in the world with a net worth of over USD 94 billion as per Forbes, which makes him one of the strongest contenders to buy Liverpool.

According to reports, the Indian billionaire, along with Sahara Group chairman Subroto Roy, had shown interest in Liverpool when it was up for sale in 2010.

Ambani, whose expensive possessions include the multi-storey Antilia, had in 2008 bought the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Mumbai Indians. He also runs the Indian Super League (ISL).

All the details about the Liverpool sale, which Mukesh Ambani is reportedly interested in

The Athletic reported on November 7 that FSG was looking to sell the club and that two major US banks, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, had been appointed to assist with the process.

In a statement issued on the same day, FSG said, “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.”

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club,” the statement read.

“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch,” added the group.

Liverpool’s value has risen in the past 12 years

FSG bought Liverpool in 2010 from George Gillett Jr. and Tom Hicks for GBP 300 million (around USD 478 million / RM 1.6 billion).

Liverpool’s first Premier League title under FSG’s ownership and Jürgen Klopp’s management came in 2019-20, which was its first championship in 30 years.

Under the same combination, Liverpool also won the 2018–19 UEFA Champions League, 2021–22 FA Cup, 2019 FIFA Club World Cup and 2021–22 EFL Cup.

The successes of the club during this period have led to a tremendous rise in its net worth.

Forbes estimates that Liverpool is now the fourth most valuable club in the world of football with a team value of GBP 3.6 billion (USD 4.45 billion / RM 19.4 billion).

(Main and Featured images: Prakash Singh/AFP)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India