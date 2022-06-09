Homegrown badminton player Lee Zii Jia recently earned the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 singles title. Although he came near to bagging the Thomas Cup title in Bangkok most recently, the ongoing Indonesia Masters is his chance for redemption.

Currently, the men’s world No. 5 player is gearing up to continue on his glorious path when he returns to the Indonesia Masters 2022, which is began on June 7 and ends 12 June 2022.

After being crowned Asian Champion in Manila, he went to win the Super 500 event in Bangkok for his first individual World Tour title in his professional career.

Over at the Indonesia Masters, he triumphed in his first match on June 8 against Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen, No. 22 in the world. Lee already had the upper hand, having won their most recent encounter about a year ago at the HYLO Open 2021. He emerged victorious with scores of 21-16 and 21-12.

The 24-year-old will play against Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands, who currently ranks No. 27, in the next round. If all goes well, he is likely to meet home favourite Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, and even take on reigning Olympic champ and World No. 1 player Viktor Axelsen, or Indonesia’s Jonathan Christie.

The next coming weeks will prove to be an intense test for Lee’s perseverance and endurance, as the national player is likely to play five tournaments in total over the span of six weeks, beginning with back-to-back meets in Jakarta — the Indonesian Master and the Indonesian Open.

Since going independent, Lee has been making strategic choices about the events that he participates in. Coach Indra Wijaya and Lee’s team have planned his season’s commitments accordingly in order to allow him to perform consistently at his best at every single event. So far, this tactic has proven to be fruitful, as the three-time World Tour winner has successfully bagged titles this season.

How to watch the Indonesia Masters 2022 in Malaysia

Shown globally, the Indonesia Masters 2022 has regional broadcast partners. For Malaysian fans, catch Lee Zii Jia live in action on Astro’s subscription channels.

What you need to know about Malaysia’s progress in the Indonesia Masters 2022:

7 June 2022

Soong Joo Ven defeated Kartikey Kumar 21-16 9-21 21-14; Choong Hon Jian-Peck Yen Wei defeated William Villeger-Anne Tran 22-20 21-18; Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang defeated Arif Junaidi-Haikal Nazri 21-15 21-16; Soong Joo Ven defeated Ade Dwicahyo 21-15 21-11; Tan Kian Meng-Tan Wee Kiong defeated Berry Angriawan-Rian Saputro 21-10 21-11; Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien defeated Julie Finne Ipsen-Mai Surrow 21-17 21-7.

Yong Kai-Loh Kean Hean defeated Azryin Ayub-Lim Khim Wah 14-21 21-15 21-17; Baek Ha Na-Lee Yu Lim defeated Anna Cheong-Teoh Mei Xing 21-14 21-13 ; Fajar Alfian-Rian Ardianto defeated Goh V Shem-Low Juan Shen 21-14 21-17; Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin defeated Alexander Dunn-Adam Hall 21-9 21-14; Pearly Tan-Thinaah defeated Margot Lambert-Anne Tran 21-13 21-18.

8 June

Arlya Munggaran-Agnia Rahayu defeated Low Yeen Yuan-Valeree Siow 21-18 21-16; Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi defeated Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi 21-15 21-19; Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik defeated Tan Kian Meng-Tan Wee Kiong 21-11 21-19; Lu Guang Zu defeated Liew Daren 21-16 23-21; Mathias Christiansen-Alexandra Bøje defeated Choong Hon Jian-Peck Yen Wei 21-13 11-21 21-19; Hoo Pang Ron-Toh Ee Wei defeated Chang Tak Ching-Ng Wing Yung 21-19 21-13; Supak Jomkoh-Supissara Paewsampran defeated Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai 21-17 21-16.

Chou Tien Chen defeated Soong Joo Ven 21-15 22-20; Lee Zii Jia defeated Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-16 21-12.

