Jeff Lau Is Preparing For His Coldest Race Yet, The Montane Lapland Arctic Ultra

Ultra-marathoner and fellow Men Of The Year awardee, Jeff Lau is preparing for the Montane Lapland Arctic Ultra – his coldest race yet.

This time around, Jeff Lau will be doing his run in order to raise funds for the Pediatric AIDS Fund (PAP), a programme that keeps children living with/affected by HIV in school and helps them thrive through education and social support, run by the Malaysian Aids Foundation (MAF).

Being a Red Ribbon Youth Icon who was appointed by the local health ministry, Jeff Lau feels a sense of responsibility towards helping fellow Malaysians in need, and have thus continuously raised funds for the MAF. In fact, this will be the eight time he will be doing so, since he first started fundraising for MAF back in 2014.

We catch up with Jeff Lau to find out more about his preparation for the Montane Lapland Arctic Ultra:

Tell us a bit more about the Montane Lapland Arctic Ultra