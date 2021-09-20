Places In The Klang Valley Where You Can Donate And Recycle Old Clothes

Home is where the heart is, and now it’s where the office and every minute of our days also are. No doubt we all love a clean home, and with hopefully more time on our hands, we can finally clean out those closets. Added plus: as Marie Kondo will attest to, decluttering can be very therapeutic. These organisations are where you can donate old clothes to, whether at the headquarters or bins located all around Selangor and Kuala Lumpur. Some can even arrange collection from you if you have plenty to part with, and we’re not only talking about clothes to donate, items can also include furniture or toys for children; just make sure the things are in a good condition – and would be something you wouldn’t mind being seen with or in. Bookmark these places for now to donate your clothes:
Donated items are sold off and the entire amount is then used to fulfil the wish lists of charity homes and school projects. Clothes donated in excellent condition are given to those in need of new garments. For pick-ups, send a WhatsApp to +6017-363 8100. There are 400 bins placed around for easy drop-offs.
Salvation Army’s social enterprise, Red Shield Industries (RSI) are very reliable in collecting and processing donated items, which are then retailed at Family Thrift Stores for funding social service programmes and community projects. You can make an online booking at www.redshieldindustries.com.my or send a WhatsApp to +6016-492 1078.
BLESS has four outlets located at D’aman Crimson in Art Jaya, Citta Mall, Sunway Mass Community Centre (SMCC) and One Utama. Sales proceeds will help to fund projects like the Kenosis Homes for Drug Rehabilitation, Crossroads Ministry – Rainbow Home for Troubled Women, feeding Myanmar refugee children and supporting their volunteer teachers.
Kechara Soup Kitchen’s main aim to feed the underprivileged and reduce the rate of homelessness. The organisation is always looking for ways to help poor communities, accepting clothes including raincoats, shoes, and umbrellas.