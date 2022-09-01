A Deep Dive Into The Most Expensive Things Owned By Lisa Of Blackpink

Blackpink has been dominating the headlines lately, and for good reason. The famed K-pop girl group recently made their hotly-awaited comeback with a new single “Pink Venom”, which debuted last month, and will release their sophomore studio album “Born Pink” on September 16. At the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards earlier this week, they electrified the stage with a performance of their new song, and Blackpink member Lalisa Monoban — better known by her stage name Lisa — even took home the Best K-Pop award. A highly accomplished and well-known rapper, dancer and singer, Lisa has Thai origins and is the only non-Korean member of the group. She is one of the most sought-after celebrities and is the face of some huge brands and endorsements. These contribute heavily to her growing net worth including many exquisite and expensive things owned by Lisa.

The Blackpink girls — Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé — are famously known for wearing luxury items including high-end clothing brands, exquisite jewellery pieces and handbags. Their music video “Ice Cream” shows the girls decked in sparkling Bulgari jewels and colourful eccentric costumes, which immediately became statement pieces soon after the video’s release. From the Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas watch costing around USD 36,794 to the Serpenti necklace costing around USD 40,208 and the house’s Serpenti ring, which is priced around USD 7,933, Lisa looked like a vision donning the Serpenti trio in the video.

As per media reports, Lisa is one of the richest members in the quartet with a net worth of about USD 14 million. And, after several Billboard records and immensely successful albums, this doesn’t come across as surprising.

Lisa owns a large array of expensive and stunning items which are timeless and priceless. Diamond studded gorgeous jewellery pieces, a number of luxury cars and a stunning watch collection make a major part of some of her assets.

Here are some of the expensive things owned by Lisa of Blackpink

Bulgari rings

Chosen as one of the global ambassadors of the house of Bulgari in 2020, the K-pop sensation joined Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra as one of the faces of the brand and is often seen sporting pieces from its high jewellery collection.

The houses’ B.ZERO1 rings personify luxe at another level, and Lisa chose to wear items from this collection for her 2021 Vogue cover shoot. Rustling up images of the Colosseum of Rome, the spiral 18-carat gold rings are finished with black ceramics and pavé diamonds on the edges. The rings have a starting price of USD 2,282, going up to nearly USD 10,850.

Lisa also sported the B.ZERO1 bracelet for her Vogue Hong Kong photoshoot in 2021. The stunning bracelet is a work of art and features a sleek design inspired by the historical Roman monument. Set in 18 carat rose gold and pavé diamonds, the bracelet can cost between USD 4,462 and USD 11,980 approximately.

Bulgari B.ZERO1 necklace

The Blackpink diva recently took to her Instagram to share images of this stunning Bulgari creation. Part of the Bulgari B.ZERO1 collection, the necklace redefines Roman sophistication.

It strikes a cordial balance between a bold design, precious stones and elegance. Necklaces and chains from this bespoke collection range between USD 1,940 and USD 7,100.

Serpenti Seduttori watch

Be it lavish red carpet events or selfies for Instagram posts, Lisa is known to channel her inner fashionista whenever in front of the camera. The Bulgari brand ambassador also has an enviable and expensive watch collection and is often seen sporting the luxury house’s Serpenti Seduttori watch.

The expensive watch comes in an 18k rose gold case with a rose gold bracelet and features an opaline dial in silver. Setting the wearer apart from the crowd, the watch is elegant and emblematic of the house’s serpentine motif. The bracelet is designed with scale patterns like that of a serpent and has a drop-shaped watch head. This classic Bulgari watch costs over USD 27,000.

Audemars Piguet watch

One of the most expensive things owned by Lisa is this eternally elegant timepiece by the luxury Swiss watch brand Audemars Piguet. Lisa has been photographed a number of times sporting this classic watch.

It is a part of the Royal Oak Quartz collection and features a rose gold bracelet with a diamond studded dial and measures 33 mm in size. The luxurious Audemars Piguet watch is available in a number of dial and bracelet variations and costs around USD 42,615.

Bulgari Serpenti bracelet

As the phenomenal K-pop idol that she is, Lisa often wears the house’s serpentine motif with confidence. She sported the Bulgari Serpenti bracelet at the launch of the Bulgari Seduttori watch in 2019 in Seoul, appearing regal in all the jewellery pieces from the luxury house.

She reportedly owns this expensive gorgeous diamond bracelet which coils elegantly on her wrist. It is one of the most lavish items owned by the Blackpink singer.

The 18-carat white gold bracelet with pavé diamonds is designed like the reptile’s scales and Bulgari’s master craftsmanship elevates its sensuality all the more. This absolutely phenomenal jewellery piece costs over USD 28,526.

Rolex Datejust

Making timepieces for the GOATs (Greatest of all time), Rolex is a brand which is synonymous with exquisite craft, technological prowess and nothing but the best, and Lisa owns one of the house’s most elegant — the Rolex Datejust 31.

An 18-carat gold watch studded with diamonds and encasing an olive green dial with the brand’s iconic President bracelet — this timepiece signifies nothing but affluence. The 31 mm oyster case has a fluted bezel and attracts light reflection in the most dazzling way. Reminiscent of Rolex’s traditional style and looks, the timepiece has spanned over decades and still remains in vogue.

The Rolex Datejust 31 traditional model comes at a price of USD 29,905 approximately.

Lamborghini Aventador

Of the many expensive things owned by Lisa, there is a fleet of luxury cars as well. One of the classic vehicles of choice for the K-pop idol is a Lamborghini Aventador.

Bearing the hallmarks of the luxury automobile company, the Aventador rewrites every aspect of design and performance and establishes its car as one of the most superior sports vehicles. With a carbon fibre monocoque and an interior that is replete with signature Lamborghini luxury elements and top notch technological equipment, the car is available in a number of models and comes at a price of USD 393,695 approximately.

Celine Triomphe bag

As the brand ambassador of luxury leather house Celine, Lisa often sports a number of elegant sling and crossbody bags from the label.

The black Celine gold-chain shoulder bag is one of the most expensive things owned by Lisa. It is made of authentic calfskin and has a fine lambskin lining with a gold finishing. The logo is embossed on the flap which has a gold snap button closure. The bag easily elevates any outfit and raises the style quotient of the wearer. It comes with a price tag of USD 2,850.

