One of the most famous tropical destinations in Southeast Asia, Malaysia’s vibrant culture, lip-smacking cuisine, and breathtaking landscapes attract travellers from all around the world. Since 2022, it has become a hub for digital nomads too! If you aspire to work from there, here is all you need to know about Malaysia’s digital nomad visa.

Also known as the DE Rantau Nomad Pass, this scheme was announced by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to boost digital adoption and promote digital mobility and tourism in the country. With Malaysian cities like Penang and Kuala Lumpur already deemed one of the most freelance-friendly locations in the world, the aim of the scheme is to make Malaysia one of the top destinations in Southeast Asia for digital nomads.

Not only is this programme meant to facilitate foreign digital nomads, but it is also for locals who wish to travel around the country while working. They have even created DE Rantau Hubs, which are certified accommodations in Malaysia catering to the needs of digital nomads. Nomads under this programme also have access to working hubs, curated local services, discount vouchers, the latest information and promotions. Another benefit digital nomads in Malaysia enjoy is that they don’t need to pay taxes on income earned from companies outside the country. However, income tax may be applicable on income generated from Malaysian companies and clients.

Book your stay at JW Marriott Hotel Kuala Lumpur via Agoda

Book your stay at JW Marriott Hotel Kuala Lumpur via Booking.com

Who is eligible for Malaysia’s digital nomad visa?

Digital freelancers, remote workers and independent contractors working in software development, UX, UI, cybersecurity, blockchain, AI, machine learning, digital marketing, digital content developers and/or creators can apply for the pass as long as they have an income of at least USD 24,000 (MYR 106,630 approx.) per year.

Documents required by digital freelancers while applying for the visa:

Passport with six empty pages and at least 14 months of validity

Updated CV

Bank statement for the last three months

Proof of income for the last three months or the latest tax returns

A valid project with at least three months or accepted contracts from multiple companies

Personal bond

Letter of good conduct

Education certificates

Medical Insurance which is valid in Malaysia

Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia tax registration slip​​

Documents required by remote workers while applying for the visa:

Passport with six empty pages and at least 14 months of validity

Updated CV

Bank statement for the last three months

Pay slips for the last three months

Proof of income for the last three months or the latest tax returns

A valid employment contract with a contract period of 3 months or more​​

Personal bond

Letter of good conduct

Highest education certificates

Medical Insurance which is valid in Malaysia

Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia tax registration slip​​

Book your stay at Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur Hotel via Agoda

Book your stay at Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur Hotel via Booking.com

More important details of Malaysia’s digital nomad visa:

This is deemed a Professional Visit Pass, and it can grant permission to stay in Malaysia for a minimum of three months to a maximum of 12 months. It can be renewed for one more year. Travellers can also bring along dependents like a spouse or children.

The cost of applying for Malaysia’s digital nomad visa is RM 1,000, and an additional fee of RM 500 for every dependent you bring along with you on this pass. Furthermore, if your application is rejected, then 75 percent of the visa fee is refunded.

You can apply for this visa from the official website of DE Rantau Nomad Visa.

All currency conversions were done at the time of writing the story.

Hero and feature image credit: Walkerssk/Pixabay

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India