Meet The Malaysian Athletes Competing At The 2022 Winter Olympics

Are you ready for the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The most-anticipated winter edition of the Olympics is almost here, and this time, with two Malaysian athletes representing the nation. Since the excitement surrounding the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, we’re shifting the attention to the Winter Games. With only six months apart, the prestigious event will kick off on Friday, 4 February, 2022 and conclude on 20 February, 2022. Before we get down to business, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming games and our Malaysian athletes.

Taking place in Beijing, China, the quadrennial 2022 Winter Olympics will spread across three locations: Beijing, Yangqing and Zhangjiakou. There will be 109 events in seven sports at the Winter Olympics, such as Skating, Skiing, Ice Hockey, Curling, Bobsleigh, Luge and Biathlon.

Located 75 kilometres northwest of the Beijing centre, Alpine skiing and sliding (bobsled, luge, and skeleton) events will be held in Yanqing. While other ski and snowboarding events — cross country, ski jumping and more — take place in Zhangjiakou, a well-known ski destination located 180 kilometres northwest of Beijing.

Malaysia made its debut at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang thanks to alpine skier Jeffrey Webb and Canada-based figure skater Julian Yee. Unfortunately, Julian Yee, who finished 25th place in the men’s single in 2018, will not compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics due to the suspension of various qualifying skating events given the Covid-19 situation.

In 2018, Julian secured a spot in the 2018 Winter Olympics by placing sixth from the 2017 Nebelhorn Trophy in Germany. He went home in 25th place from the men’s singles division.

Who will represent Malaysia in the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Making his second Winter Olympic appearance is 23-year-old alpine skier Jeffrey Webb. He is joined by 17-year-old alpine skier Aruwin Salehhuddin, who was training in Croatia before the games. Through merit in the world rankings, Jeffrey and Aruwin have qualified to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Here’s what you need to know about them:

US-based Jeffrey Webb, who is of American-Malaysian parentage, represents Malaysia by debuting at the 2018 Winter Olympics games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. As the first to do so, Jeffrey Webb made headlines for placing Malaysia in the spotlight. For Jeffrey, his passion and love for the sport grew when he was just five years old. Believe it or not, what drew him into the sport was the ski team jackets. To pursue his passion, he joined a local team in Washington called the Mission Ridge Ski Team.

Throughout the years, Webb has participated in various Alpine Ski Racing games in Canada and the United States, which scored him the points needed to secure a spot in the 2018 Winter Olympics. He finished strong in 68th place out of 110 skiers for the Giant Slalom in 2018. For those unfamiliar, Slalom is an alpine skiing and alpine snowboarding discipline where players ski between poles and gates.

Competing for his second consecutive Games, catch Jeffrey Webb participating in the men’s slalom category on 6 February at 11 AM.

Introducing Aruwin Salehhuddin

Based in Colorado, USA, 17-year-old Aruwin Salehhuddin is making her mark as the first female athlete to represent Malaysia at alpine skiing. Aruwin follows her father’s footsteps and former Olympian Salehuddin Ayob, who competed in the kayak singles at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Thanks to her parents, Aruwin was enthralled with skiing at two years old. When she turned 13, she took a leap of faith by picking up the sport professionally while balancing school. Fast forward to four years later, Aruwin is ready to show what she got, and we can’t wait to see how Aruwin will perform at the Games.

Catch Aruwin competing at the Women’s Slalom on 9 February, 10.15 AM – 11.50 PM, and Women’s Giant Slalom on 7 February, 10.15 AM – 11.55 AM.

Schedule

