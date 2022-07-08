Malaysia Is The 13th Most Desired Country To Relocate To In The World

Yearning for a change of environment? This list may come in handy. According to a new study done by Comparethemarket Australia, Malaysia ranks 13th on the list of the world’s most desired countries to relocate to.

The three most desired countries to relocate to

Canada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CANADA (@canada)

Canada bagged the first spot on the list of the most desired countries to relocate to. Residents of as many as 50 other countries feel that Canada is where they would like to relocate. The North American country has been welcoming to expats, which has given it its multicultural and diverse social fabric. Canada also regularly ranks highly for things such as government transparency, civil liberties, quality of life, economic freedom, and education.

Japan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ帝・ミカド雅峰 (@djmikado)

Next up on the list is Japan, with 31 countries having it as their number one relocation destination, including Australia. What makes Japan a great choice to relocate to is its life expectancy rate, which is one of the world’s highest. Japan has been a global leader in several industries like automotive, robotics, and electronics. These sectors offer plenty of employment opportunities.

Spain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spain (@spain)

Spain has achieved the third rank. What makes this European nation a popular choice to relocate to is its excellent healthcare and quality of life. The country also enjoys a warm Mediterranean climate. 19 countries chose Spain as their favourite, including other European nations. Spain also offers a good work-life balance, with Spaniards getting a minimum paid holiday allowance of 30 days a year.

Other countries on the list that made it to the top 10 include China, France, Turkey, South Africa, India, Australia, and Greece.

