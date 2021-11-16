TED, a nonprofit that engages in sharing ideas for a “deeper understanding of the world”, has been devoted to holding powerful conversations since 1984. What began as a “conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, today covers almost all topics — from science to business to global issues — in more than 100 languages.”

According to the organisation’s official website, TED.com is a “clearinghouse of free knowledge from the world’s most inspired thinkers — and a community of curious souls to engage with ideas and each other, both online and at TED and TEDx events around the world, all year long.”

Among its many programmes and initiatives, TED Talks is dedicated to sharing knowledge through short talks and presentations. These are filmed at flagship TED conferences, independent TEDx events, partner events and salons held in the NYC World Theater, US.

Over the many years, learned personalities from various disciplines and cultures have taken the TED stage to impart knowledge that matters, leaving viewers enlightened by the end of their lectures.

Presenting their thoughts in unique ways, some use humour while others use facts to substantiate their findings. These talks not only give something to think about to the viewers but also motivate them to live better lives. Each session of TED Talks is usually less than 18 minutes and can be streamed online.

With its wide-ranging subjects, the platform has something for everyone. Whether it is about interpersonal relationships, psychology, or readying the world for the next outbreak, you will find something that will grab your attention and keep you glued to the screen.

Since they are made in short form, TED Talks can be watched when taking a break during weekdays or binge-watched over a weekend.

So, here are 10 most popular TED Talks of all time that will give you a different perspective and ideas on various topics and inspire you to become better and excel in life.

(Main and Featured image: TED/YouTube)