Nepotism, a privilege that is prevalent in almost every field of work, is particularly prominent in the entertainment industry. From Hollywood actor Lily-Rose Depp, global celebrities like the Kardashian sisters and models Paris Brosnan and Gigi Hadid to Bollywood’s top superstars such as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, all of them have dealt with the tag of being addressed as a ‘nepo baby’. However, most of these accomplished celebrities have always made their opinions clear on being labelled ‘nepotism babies’ and have never shied away from tough conversations about being born into privilege.

We often see various actors, singers and models swiftly scaling the success ladder in the industry due to their famous parents or family connections. Regardless of their achievements — such as Hadid fronting over 35 international Vogue covers and Euphoria (2019) actor Maude Apatow winning the Breakthrough Award at Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Women Of The Year Awards 2022 — criticisms have often surrounded these celebrity children by crediting their success to their status as nepotism babies.

So, here is a round-up of the most famous nepo babies in Hollywood and Bollywood, who have come forward and spoken extensively about their family privileges and advantages.

Nepo baby alert: Celebrities who have acknowledged their ‘nepotism baby’ status

(Main and Featured image: paris.brosnan/Instagram)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India