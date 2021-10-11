Remy Ishak Shares On The Pandemic And New Opportunities

How do you normally choose your roles?

I normally ask for the script. To be honest, most of the scripts that come to me are about the same. Storytelling in Malaysia generally lacks variety. Even in our action films, you can see that the narratives and dimensions are more or less the same. It has come to a point where I don’t have much of a variety to choose from. My only resort is to discuss with the director, or producer, what we can change about the character to be different than previously similar roles.

How do you prepare for your roles and from where do you usually draw inspiration?

Sometimes I draw inspiration from characters in other films and other times I turn to the people in my surroundings and find inspiration in someone with a particularly unique or interesting set of characteristics that I can add to my role. I always observe my surroundings and the people I meet or come across, be they friends, associates or relatives.

Who has been the biggest influence in your career so far?

I have a close circle of friends like Bront Palarae, Khir Rahman, Osman Ali and a few other esteemed actors whom I look up to. I enjoy tuning in to them and listen to the way they talk about filming, acting, etc. They give me good vibes and make me feel good about being a part of a creative circle. They are very important to me, always talking about the good things that we can do to improve the future of filmmaking in Malaysia.

Apart from that, I always watch Korean films (laughs). I look up to the director of Parasite (Bong Joon-ho). I really like the Korean way of storytelling. When Parasite won the Oscars, it really made an impact on me and, to a greater extent, on the Asian film industry. If the Koreans can do it, so can we. In Malaysia, many like to put the blame on issues like budget, language barriers, et cetera, but if you look at films like Parasite, you’ll notice that they don’t always have elaborate special effects too. A lot of times they are realistic, but above all, inspiring.