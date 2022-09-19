Roger Federer: The Retiring Tennis Star’s Net Worth, Endorsements And More
Roger Federer: The Retiring Tennis Star’s Net Worth, Endorsements And More
AM Select

Roger Federer: The Retiring Tennis Star’s Net Worth, Endorsements And More

By Sreetama Basu, Sep 19 2022 12:05 pm

On September 15, one of the world’s biggest tennis stars — and eight-time Wimbledon singles champion — announced his retirement from the sport after over two decades. Here’s a look at tennis legend Roger Federer’s net worth.

The maker and breaker of countless records, Roger Federer is the zenith of achievements and success in men’s tennis with 20 Grand Slam titles won in the singles division. His successes and trophies are also a part of his huge net worth that also includes brand endorsements and partnerships.

Roger Federer net worth

Born on August 8, 1981, in Basel, Switzerland, Roger Federer has a net worth of US$550 million (approx RM 2.5 billion).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer)

One of the most famous and wealthiest professional tennis players in the world, Federer has earned nearly $130.5 million (approx RM 593 million) in prize money from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). Apart from that, he also amassed a whopping $90 million (approx RM 409 million) from his brand endorsements with brands like Mercedes-Benz and Rolex.

Federer retired with an estimated $1.1 billion (approx RM 5 billion) in earnings from his career. But most of his sponsors and brand endorsements will stay with him, which means he will continue to rake in profits.

AM Select

Roger Federer Is Retiring, Here Are His Finest Achievements And Records

By Manas Sen Gupta, Sep 16
AM Select

Serena Williams’ Final US Open: Examining The Retiring Tennis Great’s Legacy

By Augustman Malaysia, Aug 28

Roger Federer’s brands and endorsements

The legend announced that he will not be playing any “Grand Slams or on the tour”, but will still continue to play tennis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer)

And his sponsors like Uniqlo, Gillette, Wilson, Barilla, and Moët & Chandon are staying back. He had also earlier worked with brands like Nike and Mercedes Benz China. In fact, Nike used to be his apparel sponsor up until 2018. After that, Federer signed a 10-year, $300 million (approx RM 1.4 billion) deal with Japanese apparel giant Uniqlo. With Rolex, he struck an endorsement deal worth $15 million (approx RM 68.2 million).

The brands that he endorses are Credit Suisse Group (ADS), JURA, Lindt & Sprungli, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, NetJets, On, RIMOWA, Sunrise Communications AG, Switzerland Tourism, and Wilson Sporting Goods.

AM Select

2022 US Open: 6 Of Serena Williams’ Most Memorable Grand Slam Finals

By Augustman Malaysia, Aug 29
AM Select

2022 US Open: Serena Williams Cruises Through To The Third Round, Feels Like “She’s Already Won”

By Augustman Malaysia, Sep 01

Roger Federer’s charity and philanthropy work

According to Forbes, the Swiss legend has amassed more than $50 million (RM 227 million) in charity for his foundation Roger Federer Foundation. His foundation has also provided for one million children in Africa.

Roger Federer net worth
Image: Courtesy William West/AFP

His charity foundations and donations also include Elton John AIDS Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Humpty Dumpty Foundation, Mines Advisory Group, Roger Federer Foundation, and Small Steps Project.

AM Select

Elon Musk: His Net Worth, Personal Life, Businesses And Everything You’ve Ever Wanted To Know

By Trinetra Paul, Jul 08
AM Select

Who Is The Richest BTS Member And What Is His Net Worth?

By Ashish Khaitan, Aug 17

Expensive things owned by Roger Federer

Federer lives in a stunning house overlooking Lake Zurich in Switzerland. Built over a 1.5-acre plot in 2014, the house cost around $7.3 million (RM 33.2 million) to build. It’s a three-storey house that’s divided into two apartments, one for his parents and the other for his family.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer)

Federer also owns a fleet of luxury cars. Reportedly, he owns six cars — a Mercedes SLS AMG Roadster, Mercedes AMG G63, Mercedes-Benz V-Class, Mercedes AMG GT, Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S, and Range Rover SVR.

(All images: Instagram)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

athletes net worth People retirement roger federer Sports tennis
written by.
Sreetama Basu
Sports

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.