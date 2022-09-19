On September 15, one of the world’s biggest tennis stars — and eight-time Wimbledon singles champion — announced his retirement from the sport after over two decades. Here’s a look at tennis legend Roger Federer’s net worth.

The maker and breaker of countless records, Roger Federer is the zenith of achievements and success in men’s tennis with 20 Grand Slam titles won in the singles division. His successes and trophies are also a part of his huge net worth that also includes brand endorsements and partnerships.

Roger Federer net worth

Born on August 8, 1981, in Basel, Switzerland, Roger Federer has a net worth of US$550 million (approx RM 2.5 billion).

One of the most famous and wealthiest professional tennis players in the world, Federer has earned nearly $130.5 million (approx RM 593 million) in prize money from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). Apart from that, he also amassed a whopping $90 million (approx RM 409 million) from his brand endorsements with brands like Mercedes-Benz and Rolex.

Federer retired with an estimated $1.1 billion (approx RM 5 billion) in earnings from his career. But most of his sponsors and brand endorsements will stay with him, which means he will continue to rake in profits.

Roger Federer’s brands and endorsements

The legend announced that he will not be playing any “Grand Slams or on the tour”, but will still continue to play tennis.

And his sponsors like Uniqlo, Gillette, Wilson, Barilla, and Moët & Chandon are staying back. He had also earlier worked with brands like Nike and Mercedes Benz China. In fact, Nike used to be his apparel sponsor up until 2018. After that, Federer signed a 10-year, $300 million (approx RM 1.4 billion) deal with Japanese apparel giant Uniqlo. With Rolex, he struck an endorsement deal worth $15 million (approx RM 68.2 million).

The brands that he endorses are Credit Suisse Group (ADS), JURA, Lindt & Sprungli, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, NetJets, On, RIMOWA, Sunrise Communications AG, Switzerland Tourism, and Wilson Sporting Goods.

Roger Federer’s charity and philanthropy work

According to Forbes, the Swiss legend has amassed more than $50 million (RM 227 million) in charity for his foundation Roger Federer Foundation. His foundation has also provided for one million children in Africa.

His charity foundations and donations also include Elton John AIDS Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Humpty Dumpty Foundation, Mines Advisory Group, Roger Federer Foundation, and Small Steps Project.

Expensive things owned by Roger Federer

Federer lives in a stunning house overlooking Lake Zurich in Switzerland. Built over a 1.5-acre plot in 2014, the house cost around $7.3 million (RM 33.2 million) to build. It’s a three-storey house that’s divided into two apartments, one for his parents and the other for his family.

Federer also owns a fleet of luxury cars. Reportedly, he owns six cars — a Mercedes SLS AMG Roadster, Mercedes AMG G63, Mercedes-Benz V-Class, Mercedes AMG GT, Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S, and Range Rover SVR.

