Catch Up On The Latest SEA Games 2022 Highlights And Medal Tally For Malaysia

Watch this space for the latest SEA Games 2022 medal tally for Malaysia here.

With more than 500 Malaysian athletes competing for gold at the 2021 Southeast Asia (SEA) Games in 2022, the country has set its bar for its national sportspersons. Now that we are getting into the thick of the competition, here is the latest SEA games 2021/2022 medal tally for Malaysia.

Despite having games that brought Malaysia the gold in previous years taken off the roster for this installation of the SEA Games at Hanoi, the country remains hopeful that this set of athletes will do the country proud. Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu shared the official medal target several days before the contingent set off for Vietnam — 36 golds, 35 silvers, and 75 bronzes.

The 31st edition of the sporting event kicked off on 12 May and is now ongoing until 23 May. We’re only a week into the SEA Games 2022 action, but Malaysia has already brought home an impressive slew of medals.

8 May 2022

Left to right: Nur Dhabitah Sabri and Kimberly Bong. Image credit: Kimberly Bong/Instagram

Our women divers were first up to secure the medals. At the women’s one-metre springboard individual event, Nur Dhabitah Sabri garnered 290.45 points to win the nation’s first gold, while fellow diver Kimberly Bong won the silver with 230.00 points.

The bronze was won by Vietnamese Ngo Phuong Mai, with a score of 224.00 points.

9 May 2022

Left to right: Ooi Tze Liang and Chew Yiwei. Image credit: Chew Yiwei/Instagram

Retaining their title as the champions of men’s 3m springboard synchro divers, duo Chew Yiwei-Ooi Tze Liang is celebrating their third win at the SEA Games. With this, the two-some brought our SEA Games 2021 medal tally to two golds so far. With a score of 395.79, Yiwei-Tze Liang left silver medallists Nguyen Tung Duong-Phuong The Anh far behind at 305.64 points.

No bronze medal was doled out, as Singapore pulled out earlier, during a team managers meeting on Saturday.

Later, Ooi Tze Liang clinched the third gold for Malaysia, through the men’s 1m springboard individual final event. He finished with a score of 377.70 points in the six-dive competition. Singapore’s Avvir Tham secured Singapore’s first medal, with 286.40 points. Malaysia also brought home its first bronze at this event, as Bertrand Rhodict Anak Lises took the bronze in 284.90.

For Malaysia’s fourth gold medal, Ng Yan Yee and Ong Ker Ying defeated Vietnam’s and Singapore’s divers.

10 May 2022

Our fifth gold medal is courtesy of Wendy Ng Yan Yee, who won the women’s 3m springboard at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace, while Ong Ker Ying snagged a silver at the same event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jellson Jabillin (@jellsonj_24)

Later that day, the country scored another gold medal through diving duo Jellson Jabillin and Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya, who scored a total of 345.93 points, leaving silver medallists Jonathan Fan Keng Chan and Shen Oon Max Lee of Singapore at 322.50 points and Vietnam’s bronze winners Quang Dat Nguyen and Tu Dang Hoang at 251.46 points.

Bringing our total of bronze medals so far to two, Mohammad Ezzat Mohd Noor did the country proud at the Kurash – 90kg event.

At the Pencak Silat event, Luqman Laji scores a bronze medal after besting Ilyas Sadara of Thailand in the Men’s Artistic Single event. Later that day, the women’s Pencak Silat duo Nur Syazreen A Malik and and Nor Hamizah Abu Hassan also clinched a bronze after defeating homesters Thi Thu Ha Nguyen and Thi Huyen Nguyen.

11 May 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sazzlan Yuga (@sazzlan)

A great start to the day, the nation’s Pencak Silat duo brought home a gold, defeating Singapore in the spar. Sazzlan Yuga and Mohd Taqiyuddin Hamid scored a total of 9.950 in the Men’s Artistic Double event, narrowly winning against Singapore’s score: 9.905.

Malaysian veteran diver Pandelela Rinong and partner Nur Dhabitah Sabri won the eighth gold medal for the nation today in Aquatics Diving, Women’s Synchronized 10m Platform, completing a full sweep for Malaysia in diving.

In men’s diving, Muhammad Syafiq Puteh Malaysia took the gold model in the men’s 3-metre (m) springboard individual today, while Gabriel Gilbert Daim came in second place with the silver.

In Kurash, Men’s 66 kg, Malaysia’s Yousuff Daniel Fauzi Cruz won the bronze medal today.

13 May 2022

After Malaysia’s diving team managed a clean sweep, it’s time for the nation’s Wushu athletes to shine. Early on the day, Calvin Lee Wai Leong scored a silver at the Men’s Nandao event.

On the day, Malaysia scores two more gold medals courtesy of Clement Ting Su Wei (Men’s Changquan) and Tan Zhi Yan (Men’s Taolu Taijiquan).

Over at the Hanoi Sports Training and Competition Centre, Azri Asmat Sefri clinches a silver after besting Myanmar’s Kyaw Min Than, in the men’s bodybuilding 55kg event. Malvern Abdullah, on the other hand, manages to get a bronze medal at the men’s bodybuilding 65kg final.

At the Hoai Doc Gymnasium, our Kurash athlete secures a bronze at the Men’s 73kg semi-final, after losing to Thailand’s Apicha Boonrangsee.

14 May 2022

The first two gold medals of the day come after Jackie Wong Siew Cheer and our youngest representative 15 year old Grace Wong Xiu Wei won in their respective categories of hammer throw. This victory was a long time coming, as the duo struggled to defend their gold medals earned in 2017 in the previous Games in the Philippines. Sadat Marzuki Ajisan also won Malaysia a bronze at the men’s hammer throw event.

And as we welcome our diving heroes, we also celebrate a string of bronze medals as well as some silvers that join this medal tally. Malaysian kickboxers Seaw Wei Sheng (full contact men’s 57kg), Athachai Saiprawat A/L Kiang (full contact men’s 67kg), Awangku Abdul Rahman Awang (low kick men’s 54kg), Mohammad Rifdean Mansor (full contact men’s 51kg), and Hayatun Najihin Radzuan (low kick female’s 60kg) each bagged a bronze. Athletes of other disciplines, namely wushu, jujitsu, fencing and gymnastics perform similarly.

Over at the bodybuilding front, Buda Anak Anchah and Zmarul Al Adam both took home a silver, while Zainal Arif and Muhammad Uzair each scored a bronze.

As a final flourish for the day, Xiangqi duo Sim Yip How and Yeoh Thean Jern won silver at the men’s rapid team event, and Iskandar Alwi won bronze at the men’s pole vault event.

15 May 2022

At the Wushu-Taolu men’s daoshu+gunshu event, Yeap Wai Kin wins the 26th bronze medal for the country. The ninth silver for Malaysia is bagged by duathlete Tahira Najmunisaa Muhammad Zaid, who’s making her debut at the SEA Games.

The rest of the day was gold medals galore for Malaysia. Erwin Chang secures one from golfing; gymnast Rachel Yeoh Li Wen from women’s uneven bars; and Mohd Syarul Azman Mahen through men’s athletic physics open.

16 May 2022

After a dramatic spectacle, silat athlete Muhammad Khairi Adib Azhar secures a gold medal in the match male B (50-55kg) category. On the other hand, ladies of silat Siti Rahmah Mohamed Nasir and Siti Shazwana Ajak each brings home a silver medal in their respective categories of pencak silat (tanding).

Later that day, cyclists Nur Assyira Zainal Abidin and Natahsya Soon win silver and bronze respectively at the women’s mountain bike cross country olympic event.

Marking our halfway mark for 36 golds this SEA Games, Rachel Yeoh’s second gold is from the balance beam event.

Following that, Jason Loo Jun Wei clinches a silver — Malaysia’s 20th — at the male individual poomsae event, while the trio of ladies, Nurul Hidayah Abdul Karim, Nur Humaira Abdul Karim and Lim Jia Wei scores a bronze at the women’s team poomsae event.

Hafiz Adzha, Malaysia’s shooting athlete missed the gold, but manages to win Malaysia a silver at the men’s 25m rapid fire event. Another silver is courtesy of Billage Anak Nakang, our pencak silat (tanding) athlete. Vaulting to a surprise gold, Nor Sarah Adi ends our 11-year long draught for Malaysia in the pole vault event. She (and another three ladies S Komalam Shally, Zaidatul Husniah Zulkifli and Azreen Nabila Alias) also won a bronze at the 4x100m relay race, losing to Thailand and Vietnam by mere milliseconds.

Over on the discus throw discipline, national athlete Queen Ting Kung Ni successfully raked in a silver at the women’s discus throw event, breaking national record with her 52.36m throw. At the same event, another Malaysian Choo Kang Ni won bronze, with a throw of 46.57m.

Another national record breaking event took place at the men’s 4x100m relay, where we see quartet Zulfiqar Ismail, Arsyad Saat, Azeem Fahmi and Haiqal Hanafi defending our silver medal with a 39.09s finish.

The final two medal for the day is a bronze from Savinder Kaur (women’s 800m) and a silver from swimmer Khiew Hoe Yean (men’s 400m freestyle).

17 May 2022

Stepping their way into the third place, Leonard Hoh and Linda Mu wins the day’s first bronze at the single dance slow foxtrot event.

Cyclists Ahmad Syazrin Awang Ilah, Zulfikri Zulkifli, Natahsya Soon and Nur Assyira Zainal Abidin secures Malaysia’s 20th gold via the mixed cross country relay event.

Medal tally for Malaysia at the 2022 SEA Games in Hanoi, as of 17 May 2022:

Medals Count Gold 20 Silver 24 Bronze 45

Featured and hero images credit: Chew Yiwei/Instagram

This story first appeared on Prestige Malaysia