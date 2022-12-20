Home > AM Select > Hit List > The Funniest Memes That Encapsulated The 2022 FIFA World Cup
The Funniest Memes That Encapsulated The 2022 FIFA World Cup

By: Aayaan Upadhyaya, Dec 20 2022 11:40 am

Well, it’s all done and dusted. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is now in the history books with plenty of unforgettable moments and memes after Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties to lift the trophy. The final, like the rest of the world cup, was truly one for the ages and was nothing less than a thrilling roller coaster ride that had way too many twists and turns. In the end, when everything was said and done, it was Lionel Messi’s men who came out on top thanks to Emiliano Martínez making some incredible saves during the penalty shoot-outs.

As the World Cup was one of the most unpredictable and eventful in history, the many memes it generated were absolutely hilarious as well. And so, without further ado, here’s a round-up of our favourite 2022 FIFA World Cup memes that made us all laugh out loud — ranging from Emiliano ‘Emi’ Martínez’s NSFW celebration, to Germany and Spain’s premature exits. Which ones were your favourite?

The best and funniest 2022 FIFA World Cup memes

1. Emiliano Martínez’s celebration which naturally became a meme 

Argentina’s goal keeper Emiliano Martínez found himself embroiled in controversy as people found his reaction to the Golden Glove verging on the side of vulgar and offensive. However, Martinez also had many supporters who were pointing out how this is his signature way of celebrating.

2. This brilliant summation of Kylian Mbappé’s performance in the finale 

3. Or an even better summation of Lionel Messi’s world cup-winning performance

Thanos would approve.

4. No for real, we hope the actual PSG training session isn’t too awkward….

5. We couldn’t agree more 

Morocco’s dream run till the semi-finals was one of the best stories of the tournament.

6. The unpredictable group stages summed up in one meme 

7. Okay, perhaps we can sum them up in two memes 

8. Argentina Vs Saudi Arabia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup (out of context) 

9. Japan winning matches like it’s nobody’s business 

10. Unless it’s against Costa Rica

11. As they say, Karma is a …..

12. Wasn’t the first time it happened though

13. And I Oop!

Well, at least he’s still the GOAT? No?

14. Morocco knocking out teams like it’s child’s play 

15. ICONIC 

16. The airline didn’t have to come for Germany and Belgium like that yikes! 

17. Maybe they should have benched Ronaldo for the quarter-final too  

We said what we said.

18. We still love you Harry Kane

19. Give It The Oscar 

20. Now this is the sequel we’d love to see

21. And finally, what we all feel right now 


