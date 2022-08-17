Who Is The Richest BTS Member And What Is His Net Worth?

In May 2019, BTS, short for Bangtan Boys, became the world’s most prominent boy band. A CNN report noted the similarities between the Korean pop group and the English rock boy band The Beatles when the latter debuted on US television in 1964. BTS, too, appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert sporting slim-fit suits and bowl-cut hairstyles, which, however, were intentional.

Today, the seven-member Korean pop group, comprising JungKook, V, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jin and RM, is reigning on the Billboard charts, has been performing worldwide and even has a fanbase who identifies themselves as the A.R.M.Y.

The band debuted in 2013 under the South Korean entertainment label HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment) and has multiple hits, like “Butter” and “Dynamite,” to their name. In 2019, BTS ranked number 4 on the list of ‘25 Most Influential People On The Internet’ by Time magazine.

This further vocalised the group’s success in the global entertainment industry. Owing to their international fame, the Seoul band became the global brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton in 2021. Its members have also fronted other renowned names in the world of fashion, technology and Formula E.

However, doesn’t all this make you wonder what could be the net worth of the South Korean boy band who has also met US President Joe Biden, performed at the United Nations, and are UNICEF supporters?

What is BTS’s net worth?

According to a 2020 Forbes report, all accolades, performances, royalties, world tours and ads earned by BTS add up to a combined net worth of USD 50 million.

Apart from their 68,385 shares of the talent agency stocks, BTS makes a sizeable amount of revenue from album sales (digital and physical), world tours, streams, merchandise and commercials.

With Map of the Soul: 7 (2020), BTS also set a record for the best-selling album in South Korea, selling over 4,440,800 copies as of March 2021. They have also dominated the global charts for music and have two Grammy nominations for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (2022) and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (2021). The boy band became the first Asian act to win the Artist of the Year award at the American Music Awards 2021 and performed alongside British rock band Coldplay.

However, in June 2022, BTS announced they will be pursuing their respective solo careers while rejecting claims of going on a hiatus or splitting up. This only means that individual members’ net worth is going to rise.

Starting with the richest BTS member, here are the superstars’ individual net worth

J-Hope

Jung Ho-seok, better known by his stage name J-Hope, is currently the richest BTS member, whose net worth is estimated at around USD 26 million, according to reports.

The K-pop idol has amassed his wealth through BTS music production, album sales and songwriting. The group’s main dancer is also a soloist with several records written to his name. In 2018, he released his first solo mixtape, “Hope World”.

Apart from music production, J-Hope has been featured in many commercials with national and international brands, such as PUMA’s Blaze of Glory (BOG) Sock sneaker campaign, LG and Samsung.

Suga

The group’s lead rapper was involved in music production before joining BTS. He has worked with many international artists, such as Halsey for “SUGA’s Interlude” in 2019, and participated in solo projects with his alias Agust D.

Being the second-richest BTS member, Suga has an estimated net worth of around USD 25 million, as per reports. The rapper has written and produced over 70 songs for BTS, IU, Psy and other musicians. He has collaborated with Korean artists like Heize, Epik High and Reflow as well.

Suga’s earliest collaborations with international musicians are Halsey, Juice WRLD and ØMI. Other than music, he is the face of Korean brands like FILA, Samsung, Hyundai and LG.

RM

Born Kim Namjoon, RM (Rap Monster) is the frontman, songwriter and rapper in the boy band. He produces his solo music as well. According to the South China Morning Post, RM has been credited with over 170 songs, including the 2021 BTS hit “Butter,” of which he is the co-writer.

He has worked with musicians such as American rapper Warren G for the 2015 hit single “P.D.D” and the South Korean hip hop group MFBTY for the 2015 song “Buckubucku”.

Besides royalties, stocks and solo music projects, RM has appeared in ads for multinational businesses like the Florida-based K’hawah Coffee and travel retail company Lotte Duty Free.

RM’s net worth is estimated to be around USD 22 million.

Jimin

Park Ji-min, popular as Jimin of BTS, is the group’s lead vocalist and dancer. The heartthrob has many records to his name, including the singles “Filter,” “Lie” and “Promise,” and he is one of the group’s most sought-after members.

With his fashion sense and melodic voice, Jimin has created a separate fanbase for himself in the A.R.M.Y.

Reports suggest that his net worth is estimated at USD 20 million, including his share in HYBE stocks, apartments in the prestigious Nine One Hannam complex in Seoul, and royalties from BTS music as well as solo projects.

Jimin also receives his due from advertising revenue, as he has worked with companies such as FILA, Coway and Samsung.

Jungkook

The group’s maknae (Korean for the ‘youngest person in a group’) is among the most searched members of BTS alongside V. Recently, he collaborated with American singer-record producer Charlie Puth for “Left And Right”.

According to the South China Morning Post, the multi-talented South Korean celebrity has a net worth of USD 20 million. Jungkook has co-produced BTS music and has been involved in making hit songs like “Love is Not Over” and “Magic Shop.”

The group’s main vocalist has also appeared in South Korean TV shows like Flower Crew (2016) and Celebrity Bromance (2016).

V

Kim Taehyung is the second-youngest member and songwriter of BTS. A Times Now report stated that V holds the record for being the most searched Asian celebrity on Google for the first half of 2022.

Like all the members, V also owns shares in HYBE and has a diverse portfolio spanning acting, dancing, modelling and playback singing.

The BTS member has several accolades to his name. He has released solo music projects, such as “Singularity,” “Sweet Night” and “Winter Bear”, and starred in the 2016 period drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

According to South China Morning Post, V’s net worth is estimated to be around USD 20 million.

Jin

The boy band’s oldest member, Kim Seok-jin, aka Jin, has made his fortune through business projects and music.

South China Morning Post reported that the K-pop idol started his Japanese restaurant venture alongside his brother in 2018 and owns several buildings and apartments in Seoul, South Korea.

Jin is also active as a soloist with “Awake”, “Epiphany” and “Tonight.” His net worth is reported to be approximately USD 20 million, and he hails from a wealthy family. He also owns HYBE shares and receives royalties from song credits.

(Net worth of the richest BTS members as of June 2022.)

(Hero Image and Featured Image Credit: BTS_official/Twitter)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok