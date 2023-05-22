10 Things You Can Buy For The Price Of A Coldplay Concert Ticket In KL

Tickets to Coldplay’s long-awaited concert in KL have sold out within an hour on 17 May. And if you’re amongst the people who desperately want tickets but just can’t seem to gather enough luck to get through the intense purchasing queue, here’s what you can get instead for the price of one Coldplay ticket.

The highly anticipated Coldplay concert in KL has unfortunately been marred by reports of ticket scalping. Despite selling out within one hour, scalpers were able to purchase tickets and are now reselling them at exorbitant prices, with some tickets being sold at almost eight times their original value. This has understandably led to frustration and disappointment among fans who were unable to purchase tickets for the concert.

Ini keterlaluan – isu tiket di bawah @KPDN_HQ . InsyaAllah saya bangkit dgn @MyDSA_official https://t.co/J88h3bAEUZ — Fahmi Fadzil 🇲🇾 (@fahmi_fadzil) May 17, 2023

Communications and Digital minister Fahmi Fadzil has expressed his concerns about this issue and has vowed to discuss the matter with the domestic trade and cost of living ministry on Twitter. In the Tweet, Fahmi shared a screenshot from a news report which stated that “Coldplay tickets are being resold for up to RM43,000”. Fans have also taken to social media to voice their frustration, with many expressing their disappointment in missing out on the chance to see their favorite band perform.

The concert, organised by Live Nation, is set to take place at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil on 22 November and will mark Coldplay’s first appearance in Malaysia. It is unfortunate that ticket scalping has tarnished what is meant to be a joyous occasion for fans of the band. Hopefully, measures will be taken to prevent such incidents from happening in the future, and fans can enjoy Coldplay’s music without having to worry about inflated ticket prices.

Coldplay fans in Malaysia have banded together to sign a petition for the British rock band to add an additional concert date after being left in the cold in the rush to buy tickets for their coming gig on 22 November 2023. While we wait for Coldplay to respond, here’s a roundup of things you can get for the price of a Coldplay ticket in KL—from the least to most expensive.

Things you can buy instead for the price of a Coldplay ticket in KL

A pair of Levi’s jeans – RM399

For those who were unable to secure a ticket to Coldplay’s concert in KL, there are still plenty of other options available. For instance, instead of spending a large sum of money on a ticket, one could opt to purchase a pair of Levi’s jeans. Levi’s jeans have a rich history, beginning as durable workwear and later transitioning into a fashionable item. The ’80s-inspired 501 jeans, with their high-rise fit and straight leg, are a perfect example of the brand’s iconic style. Not only can they be paired with various tops for a stylish look, but they are also priced at RM399, making them a much more affordable option than a Coldplay ticket. Additionally, unlike attending a one-time concert, a pair of Levi’s jeans can be enjoyed for a longer period of time. So why not invest in a piece of fashion that has stood the test of time, rather than a fleeting experience?

A pair of Air Jordan 1 Next Chapter kicks – RM889

If you’re still searching for alternatives after missing out on Coldplay’s concert in KL due to ticket scalping, the Air Jordan 1 Next Chapter kicks might just be the perfect solution. These limited edition sneakers boast a mix of materials, including lustrous leather and soft suede, making them a stylish and worthy investment. The exclusive design is similar to the ones seen on Miles in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, making them a perfect choice for sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Not only are the Air Jordan 1 Next Chapter kicks a stylish choice, but they also offer a more long-lasting investment compared to a one-time concert ticket. While attending a concert can be a momentous experience, it is fleeting and only lasts for a few hours. In contrast, the sneakers can be worn and enjoyed for a longer period of time. Therefore, investing in a stylish pair of sneakers like the Air Jordan 1 Next Chapter kicks might be a better choice than spending a large sum of money on a one-time concert ticket.

The sneakers will be available for purchase on 20 May at 12 PM and are expected to be a hit among sneaker enthusiasts. So, if you’re looking for a fashionable and worthwhile investment, the Air Jordan 1 Next Chapter kicks are definitely worth considering.

A Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler – RM2,899

The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler, priced at RM2,899, is another item that can be purchased for the price of a Coldplay ticket in KL. This multi-styler comes with several re-engineered attachments, including barrels that can curl and wave hair in both directions, brushes to shape and control hair, and a smoothing dryer to dry, smooth, and hide flyaways. The Airwrap Multi-Styler is suitable for multiple hair types and can be used on hair of all lengths.

Compared to purchasing a ticket to Coldplay’s concert, the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler provides a longer-lasting investment and can be used for a longer period of time. The Airwrap Multi-Styler is a great investment for those who want to take care of their hair and style it in various ways.

A pair of Hermès Chypre sandals – RM4,450

If you are looking for a stylish and comfortable investment that can last much longer than a one-time concert experience, you might want to consider the Hermès Chypre sandals. These sandals have a sleek design with suede goatskin and shearling, making them comfortable to wear. The anatomical rubber sole and adjustable strap make it possible to walk around in them for an extended period without any discomfort.

Apart from the comfort, these sandals can be worn on multiple occasions. They are suitable for casual outings, and their elegant design also makes them an ideal choice for more formal events. They can also be paired with different outfits, giving them more versatility compared to a one-time concert experience.

Moreover, the Hermès Chypre sandals are made in Italy, a country renowned for its quality craftsmanship. This means that they are durable and can withstand regular wear and tear. With proper care, the sandals will serve you for years to come, providing much more value compared to a one-time concert experience.

An iPhone 14 Plus – RM4,699

The latest iPhone 14 Plus, 128gb, is priced at RM4,699, which is around the same amount as a Coldplay ticket in KL sold by scalpers. However, the iPhone 14 Plus offers a much more valuable option compared to a concert experience. The iPhone 14 Plus comes with several features that make it worth the investment, including a larger screen, faster processor, and improved camera.

In addition, the iPhone 14 Plus provides access to a wide range of apps and services that can be used for a long period of time, making it a much more worthwhile investment than a concert ticket. The iPhone 14 Plus can be used for various purposes, such as staying connected with family and friends, taking high-quality photos, and even working remotely.

A RIMOWA luggage – RM8,900

The RIMOWA luggage Check-In L Twist in Silver & Black is a stylish and practical asset that can be purchased for the price of a Coldplay ticket in KL sold by scalpers. Made from high-end anodised aluminium with leather handles, locks and seal, this large suitcase is not only durable but also eye-catching. The suitcase is built to provide room for up to 10 days of travel and comes with a complimentary leather luggage tag and a sticker.

Investing in a high-quality suitcase like the RIMOWA luggage Check-In L Twist is a wise decision for frequent travelers. It not only offers ample storage space but also protects your belongings from damage during transit. Moreover, the RIMOWA luggage is built to last, providing much more value compared to a one-time show.

A customised gaming PC build – RM14,999

For those who are disappointed by the price of Coldplay tickets in KL sold by scalpers, a customised gaming PC build may be a better option to spend your money on. While a Coldplay concert can be an enjoyable experience, a customised gaming PC build, on the other hand, can provide hours upon hours of entertainment and productivity.

For RM14,999, one can purchase a customised gaming PC build that features an INTEL Core i7-13700K processor, MSI RTX4090 GAMING X TRIO 24G GPU, CORSAIR H150 RGB cooler, MSI Pro Z790-A WiFi motherboard, GSKILL Trident Z5 RGB Black 32GB 5600mhz RAM, MSI Spatium M390 500GB SSD, FSP HYDRO G PRO 1000w PCIE 5.0 (80+ Gold / Full Modular) power supply, and Fractal Design Meshify 2 Lite RGB Black TG Light Tint casing. This powerful gaming PC build is capable of playing modern games at maximum settings, as well as handling demanding tasks such as video editing and 3D modeling.

Compared to a Coldplay ticket, a customised gaming PC build offers much more long-term value. It can be used for gaming, work, and entertainment for years to come, making it a more worthwhile investment. Additionally, the customised PC build can be upgraded over time to keep up with the latest technology, ensuring that it remains relevant for years to come.

Investing in a customised gaming PC build is not just about entertainment, but also about productivity. A powerful PC can handle demanding tasks such as video editing and 3D modeling, allowing users to work more efficiently.

A Dior Saddle bag – RM18,000

The Dior Saddle bag is a stylish and timeless accessory that is perfect for anyone looking to drop some cash on a luxury item. Crafted in black grained calfskin, the legendary design presents a Saddle flap with a magnetic D stirrup clasp, as well as an antique gold-finish metal CD signature on either side of the strap. The thin, adjustable, and removable shoulder strap allows the Saddle bag to be carried by hand, worn over the shoulder, or crossbody.

The Dior Saddle bag is not only a fashion statement, but it is also a functional accessory. It provides ample storage space for essential items such as a phone, wallet, keys, and makeup. The bag’s sleek and elegant design makes it suitable for various occasions, including formal events, casual outings, and everyday wear.

Investing in a high-end designer bag like the Dior Saddle bag is a wise decision for those who appreciate quality craftsmanship and timeless style. The bag is made from premium materials and is built to last, providing much more value compared to a one-time concert experience. Moreover, the Dior Saddle bag is a classic design that will never go out of style, making it a great option for anyone looking to add a touch of luxury to their wardrobe.

A Technogym treadmill – RM22,200

Another investment to consider instead of the Coldplay tickets in KL is the Technogym MyRun treadmill. The Technogym MyRun is a high-quality treadmill that offers a range of features designed to enhance your running experience.

The adaptive running surface of the Technogym MyRun can adapt to your running style, providing a more comfortable and efficient running experience. The treadmill also comes with a tablet holder that allows you to connect your tablet and access personalised training sessions, real-time biofeedback, and immersive virtual running experiences.

The Technogym MyRun also offers access to a range of training programs, including more than 600 sessions from top trainers. These sessions are designed to help you improve your running technique and reach your fitness goals. The treadmill also allows you to train anywhere in the world, with a range of natural and urban landscapes from around the globe available to explore.

Instead of sweating it all out at the Coldplay concert, try the Technogym MyRun that can be used for years to come. The treadmill is a great option for those who want to stay fit and healthy, with the added benefit of being able to train in the comfort of your own home.

A Louis Vuitton biker jacket – RM29,700

The Louis Vuitton Racing Mix Leather Biker Jacket is a stylish and functional piece of clothing that is perfect for anyone looking to invest in a high-quality jacket. The jacket is made from a mix of leather and Monogram-embossed neoprene panels, giving it a unique and edgy look. The sporty Vuitton signatures in vivid blue on the chest and collar add a touch of color to the jacket.

The Louis Vuitton Racing Mix Leather Biker Jacket is not only stylish but also functional. It is perfect for those who enjoy riding motorcycles, as it provides protection and comfort while on the road. The jacket is made from high-quality materials and is built to last, providing much more value compared to a one-time concert experience. Moreover, the Louis Vuitton Racing Mix Leather Biker Jacket is a classic design that will never go out of style, making it a great option for anyone looking to add a touch of luxury to their wardrobe.

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @coldplay)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur