Tsutaya Books, a world-famous Japanese bookstore chain, officially opened the doors of its first Southeast Asian outlet at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Malaysia on July 7, 2022.

The Edge reported that property outfit Global Oriental Bhd has formed a joint venture with Sojitz Corp in Japan to bring the first Tsutaya Books outlet to Malaysia.

It has been famously named as “one of the world’s most beautiful bookstores”. Tsutaya Books at Pavilion Bukit Jalil aims to inspire and transform lifestyle with the store’s concept of “Cultivate Culture & Lifestyle” – offering a conducive environment for developing characters, fostering relationships and strengthening community bonds.

It’s not just your average bookstore. For example, you’ll be able to experience exhibitions and a selection of specially-curated books as well. You can now check out the ‘Ferrari Limited Edition Collector’s exhibition and an art gallery wall that features the works of different artists from Japan, including Tokyo-based photographer Kotori Kawashima.

The 31,000 square feet of space includes not only an expansive bookstore but also a café, specialised merchandise, dedicated space for family-friendly activities, a playground and low bookshelves for children to build positive reading habits. There will also be a vast collection of curated gifts and souvenirs from fine writing stationery, art and crafts, interior decorative items, fragrances and more.

Besides having one of the largest varieties of literary materials on-site, another unique aspect of Tsutaya Books is that a team of expert concierges will offer visitors personalised recommendations and assistance in genre-specific areas of interest.

Each Tsutaya Books outlet carries a distinct personality reflecting the TSUTAYA brand, offering a unique concept in elite areas where no two stores are alike. This includes the iconic T-Site at Daikanyama, Shibuya and Ginza Six in Tokyo.

Both ‘TSUTAYA’ and Tsutaya Books have become an all-encompassing Japanese pop culture platform, operating in more than 1,400 branches around the world.

Mr. Hideyuki Uemoto, Head of Tsutaya Books Malaysia said in a statement, “We look forward to launching our first Southeast Asia bookstore with Pavilion Bukit Jalil and we cannot wait for Malaysians to experience the Tsutaya brand for the first time. In line with our vision to cultivate culture and lifestyle, we hope to create a space for families and children who love books, design, and art to grow, explore and thrive together at Tsutaya Books.”

All images by Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Malaysia