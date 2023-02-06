Shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your girlfriend or wife isn’t easy. Sure, you have the usual gifting ideas like a flower bouquet or assorted chocolates but now is the time to amp up your gifting game.

It is time to use 14th February as an opportunity to show that special person in your life how much they mean to you. Instead of waiting until the last minute, take the time to find her a special and unique gift that she will truly love and utilise. If you’re out of gift ideas or just downright confused about what to gift, we have some great gifting suggestions for you that stylish women will absolutely adore on Valentine’s Day.

Major brands have launched exclusive Valentine’s Day collections in categories such as fashion, grooming and accessories. Whether you are looking for skincare products for your self-care-oriented partner, sparkly bejewelled jewellery, statement bags, or even footwear, we have you covered.

From skincare and haircare to fashion and accessories, we have curated a wholesome bunch of gifting ideas to celebrate your girlfriend/wife this Valentine’s Day.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Pexels/ Yan Krukau and Karolina Grabowska)