When Nature Strike Back: The 2021 Floods In Malaysia

The 2021 floods which happened in Malaysia was definitely an unprecedented natural tragedy.

Our Men Of The Year candidate and photographer extraordinaire, Farhan Akmal gives us an exclusive into some of the damage and trauma faced by regular Malaysians like you and I.

COVID19, an endless Movement Control Orders (MCO). An already tumultuous year, being signed off with one of the worst floods that Malaysians have ever seen. The 2021 floods occurred as Tropical Depression 29W, made landfall on the Malaysian peninsular, torrential downpours hammered the peninsular for three straight days. Floods, mudslides & landslides resulting from the rain affected and displaced more than 71,000 Malaysians, destroying homes, livelihoods and taking lives.

Karak, a small town just 70km from Kuala Lumpur, eastwards, experiences some of the worst levels of destruction brought on by the rain and floods. Here are but some of the devastating imagery, shot on location in Karak, Pahang:

Images from Farhan Akmal / @documentingkuala