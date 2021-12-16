The World’s Most Admired Men And Women Of 2021 Revealed

According to an international survey conducted by YouGov, 17 Asians, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Shahrukh Khan, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Lisa from K-pop band Blackpink, are among the world’s most admired men and women 2021.

Retaining their positions on the list are former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama at #1 spots in men and women categories, respectively. Billionaire-philanthropist Bill Gates maintained his standing at #2 among men too, followed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in the third place.

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama, who is now the world’s most admired woman for the third time in a row, is followed by Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

Read on for more about YouGov’s world’s most admired men and women this year

Women held/improved their rankings this year

According to YouGov, the rankings of the first three in both men and women categories remain unchanged as compared with last year.

The most-admired women list did not see any fall in rankings. Oprah Winfrey, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson, Taylor Swift, Angela Merkel, Malala Yousafzai and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (in that order) after Queen Elizabeth II either retained their positions or improved upon last year’s positions.

Chopra Jonas and Yousafzai saw the highest jump in rankings, each climbing five places.

New names include US Vice President Kamala Harris, Lisa of K-pop girl band Blackpink and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, while Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chinese actresses Liu Yifei and Yang Mi made it back on the list.

Many changes in men’s list

Among more prominent names on the men’s list was Cristiano Ronaldo, who jumped two places to reach fourth place. The Portuguese footballer has had a stellar 2020-21 season and made headlines with his return to Manchester United earlier this year.

While actor Jackie Chan retained his position in fifth place, there were several ups and downs through the ranks that followed.

Billionaire Elon Musk, footballer Lionel Messi and Russian President Vladimir Putin saw an improvement in ranking to reach sixth, seventh and ninth places, respectively. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lost four places to rank eighth and Alibaba founder Jack Ma finished tenth, dropping three places from last year.

Among the new male entrants on YouGov’s world’s most admired 2021 list were former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actor Andy Lau and US President Joe Biden, while businessman Warren Buffett and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan re-entered the top 20 this year.

Over 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories were part of the survey conducted by YouGov for the list.

Asians among YouGov’s world’s most admired 2021 — men

#3 Xi Jinping

#5 Jackie Chan

#8 Narendra Modi

#10 Jack Ma

#12 Sachin Tendulkar

#14 Shahrukh Khan

#15 Amitabh Bachchan

#17 Imran Khan

#18 Virat Kohli

#19 Andy Lau

Asians among YouGov world’s most admired 2021 — women

#9 Malala Yousafzai

#10 Priyanka Chopra Jonas

#13 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

#14 Sudha Murty

#17 Lisa

#18 Liu Yifei

#19 Yang Mi

Check out the complete list here.

Featured image: HBO