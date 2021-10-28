Mercedes-Benz Launched Its Latest A-Class Via A Musical At KLPAC

Titled There’s Something About ‘M’ the musical commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Malaysia was a fun-filled performance which included the launch of the brand’s latest A-Class sedan, followed by the introduction to its new GLA – all locally assembled.

The musical was a testament to Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s commitment to the local arts scene, as it has been supporting klpac all the while, throughout the pandemic, which saw the theatres empty for more than a year. Plus, a musical is definitely an innovative way to introduce one of the star of the show.

The exclusive musical which centred around a wife who was purportedly cheating on her husband – who in fact turns out to be merely talking to her new Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan – saw a host of popular songs cleverly remixed to showcase aspects and functions of the latest sedan. Then after the reveal of the Mercedes sedan via the musical, the new Mercedes-Benz GLA was also introduced to members of the media.

Here’s a quick rundown of the two new locally assembled Mercedes-Benz models:

Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan

The new A-Class sedan comes in two variants, the A 200 Progressive Line running on a 1.33 litre engine generating 163 horsepower, with a maximum speed of 230km/h. Meanwhile the A 250 AMG Line runs on a 2.0 litre engine, generating a greater performance of 224 horsepower, capable of a maximum speed of 250km/h.

The interior of the new A-Class Sedan maintains its modern, avant-garde look. The wing-shaped main body of the dashboard extends from one front door to the other with no visual discontinuity, while the designers revolutionised the compact class from the inside with a new feeling of spaciousness. The sedan is available in Polar White, Cosmos Black, Mountain Grey, Iridium Silver and Denim Blue featuring a carbon fibre-look trim for the A 200 Progressive Line and a light linear-grain aluminium trim for the A 250 AMG Line.

The latest Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan is priced at RM 219,888 for the Progressive Line and RM 249,888 for the AMG Line, before tax and insurance.

Mercedes-Benz GLA

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA is also available in two variants, the GLA 200 and the GLA 250 AMG Line. As more utility is expected from an SUV, the new GLA offers a spacious interior; this particularly benefits the legroom in the rear and luggage compartment. The seating position for both the driver and the front passenger is higher and more upright than its predecessors. There is plenty of room in the rear since its backrest variants come with a 40:60 split, and the rear seat back rest can be split 40:20:40, with each section folding down individually. Plus, the height-adjustable load floor offers considerable variability, and when the rear seat backrests are folded down and the load floor is in the upper position, an almost flat loading area extending to the front seats can be created.

The GLA 200 is equipped in Progressive Line with 18-inch 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels while the GLA 250 is equipped with AMG Line bodystyling and 19-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels. The AMG Line enhances the attractive, sporty presence of the vehicle with lowered and dynamically tuned suspension to intensify driving experience. The clear contours, with reduced lines and accentuated planes, convey serene sportiness and modernity. Typical of the GLA are the powerful shoulders of the bodywork and the coupé-like lines of the side windows.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA is priced at RM 242,888 for the GLA 200 and RM 278,888 for the GLA 250 AMG Line.

For more info visit Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s official website.

(All images by Mercedes-Benz Malaysia)