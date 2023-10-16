A Priceless Bond from Projek: High Council

Actors Naim Daniel, Kahoe Hon, and Hazeeq Dean reunite once again to reminisce about their days on set for the well-acclaimed drama series, Projek: High Council

(From left to right) Ka Hoe Hon, Naim Daniel and Hazeeq Dean from Projek: High Council on the Augustman October digital cover, donning the Fall 2023 Collection by Tommy Hilfiger

We have all been associated with a form of brotherhood at some point in our lives. Be it a circle of friends from school, a club or society, even with the people at work. The bud of brotherhood can sprout from anywhere and at any time.

The latter is particularly true for actors Naim Daniel, Kahoe Hon and Hazeeq Dean, who all forged a unique bond since their first day on set for the drama series Projek High Council.

A local drama revolving around students in an all-boys boarding school, the 10-episode series hits close to many Malaysian hearts due to its accurate and unapologetic depiction of boy culture and brotherhood in these secluded institutions.

While the show is a coming-of-age drama series, it also does not shy away from daring portrayals of smoking, gangsterism, bullying, and even sexual assault.

The critically acclaimed series aired on television from January to March this year, and it’s gained nationwide attention for its compelling storytelling about the students of Kolej Ungku Deramat (KUDRAT).

Naim, Hon, and Hazeeq, along with many of the upcoming male actors in the country played a big part in the show. Through their commitment and talents, Projek: High Council came to fruition while also creating and cementing a sense of newfound brotherhood among its cast members.

The cast of Projek: High Council wearing Tommy Hilfiger

This particular series, according to the trio, was especially meaningful to them. Not only did they grow closer with each other, but they also grew passionate towards their characters and what the show stood for.

“The show depicts real-life situations in today’s boarding schools.” Naim shared. “With Projek: High Council, we are trying to expose the niche topics that happen within boarding schools that parents and even the teachers and principals aren’t aware of. And for that, I’ll never grow tired of talking about it because they are real-life issues.”

The series began its production around June 2022 and it took three months to complete. In the show, Naim plays a character called Ayam, a student who aims to change the school system from its falling grace. Hon plays Jay Tan and Hazeeq portrays the villainous Ariz.

Because of the large cast, it’s easy to focus on characters who command more screen time. However, according to Naim, the cast works as an ensemble.

“There’s no hierarchy within the cast and to us, all characters in the show play a significant role in their own scenes.” Naim Daniel

As actors, the trio do what they can to keep the portrayals of their characters as realistic as possible. That includes staying in character all day on set. Hon, for one, who’s been acting since he was a child, shared his commitment to his craft.

“There was this one scene in the toilet where I broke the door due to method acting,” the actor said. “The script did not tell me to break anything, but I did, and my hands started bleeding! Regardless, it made the scene more realistic and impactful.”

Besides method acting, the role of an actor requires one to embody a character, regardless of their moral behaviour and personality. Hazeeq, who’s known for his soft-hearted and kind persona, was given the role of the show’s primary villain, Ariz, whom the actor himself deemed as evil.

His character is the polar opposite of his own personality. “Ariz is the son of an alumni at KUDRAT, that gives him this sense of power over the other students,” he said. “The character knows of his high rank in the school and abuses it by committing heinous crimes including sexual assault, which to me, is beyond disgusting.”

Outfits by Tommy Hilfiger

Another frequent portrayal in the drama series is its iconic fight scenes, where the boys go head-to-head to show who rules the school. Thanks to the intensity of these scenes, shooting these fights presents a big challenge to actors as it requires time, patience and a lot of repetition.

“My character was not involved in many fight scenes. So, seeing the other actors put in their blood, sweat and tears just for two minutes of fight footage is a hardship that I share with them.” Ka Hoe Hon

On set, one fight scene could require half a day of shooting. “It could take up to 12 hours or more, and these scenes usually involve a crowd,” Naim said. “If the scene takes the whole day to shoot, the crowd will also have to cheer throughout that entire period.”

Naim Daniel

Ka Hoe Hon

Hazeeq Dean Outfits by Tommy Hilfiger

While Projek: High Council stays true to its harsh portrayal of boarding school life, many critics were quick to point out that its over-depiction of smoking can potentially influence its audience to smoke. Naim, who’s publicly spoken about the issue before, said that as actors, it’s only right that they portray their flawed characters accurately to send the message across and spread awareness of the realities of Malaysia’s boarding schools.

“We’re not trying to glorify bullying, smoking, molesting or even corruption in schools. But then we are also trying to tell viewers that it is real, it is happening and this needs to end.” Naim Daniel

To these lads, they can’t change the world with the snap of their fingers. But through their craft as actors, they hope to be able to spread the concerns of these issues. “We hope that our portrayal may spark other people’s ideas and thinking to realise that this is wrong.”

It’s been over a year since Projek High Council’s production wrapped. It may be a show that tackles difficult topics, but the outcome of its production brought out a positive impact on its cast members.

During this very photoshoot with Augustman Malaysia, the trio seemed to be inseparable. Conversing and sharing laughter, their jovial moments brought a contagiously positive mood to the set. Their connection was also very telling that their days of shooting Projek: High Council must’ve been nothing short of a memorable one.



Outfits by Tommy Hilfiger

When asked about their fondest memory, all three had their different views to share. For Hon, he expressed his gratitude towards his good friend Nadhir Nasar, one of Malaysia’s top stars who’s also played a role in the drama series.

“This is rather personal to me, but I felt that my friendship with Nadhir became a lot stronger on the set of Projek: High Council. We’ve known each other before this project, but now he’s like a brother whom I love dearly.”

There’s no denying that the three have bonded in a way that only makes sense to those who’ve been part of the Projek: High Council journey. On the last day on set, Hazeeq remembered feeling rather bittersweet about the end as they would all part ways to pursue their own careers. But like all productions, every set will eventually come to a close.

Outfits by Tommy Hilfiger

Throughout their late nights on set and their unwavering support for each other, it’s only natural to wonder what brotherhood means to these young actors.

“To me, brotherhood means to look out for one another and to be able to rely on each other.” Hazeeq Dean

Intuition is something Hon takes into consideration when it comes to this topic. “Sometimes, it’s a gut feeling that leads us to ask about others’ wellbeing,” he said. “And I never shy away from conveying my affections for these brothers of mine.”

For Naim, he said that the concept of brotherhood can be found through simple acts of care and action. “It’s when you’re protecting your friends whenever you’re around them, and at the same time, you know they have your back as well.”

Now, the trio is keeping busy with their respective acting roles. But despite their tight and busy schedules, they still find the time to stay in touch, which is indeed a testament to their friendship and brotherhood.

Words by Alison Loh; Photography by XERXES LEE/ AWESOME IMAGE STUDIOS; Art Direction by JOYCE LIM; Grooming by JOEY YAP; Hair by TERRENCE KON; Outfits by TOMMY HILFIGER