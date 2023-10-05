Azrel Ismail And The Discipline Behind His Art

Actors only rely on their good looks. You either have it or you don’t. Only people with connections ever make it big in show business. Such are the common misconceptions about the industry.

And while Azrel Ismail can turn heads when he struts into a room, he’s so much more than his smouldering good looks will lead you to believe. In fact, Azrel has had his own share of trials and tribulations too. Many just like to take his charming demeanour at face value and assume that no work goes into smoking a cigarette on screen, portraying a spiteful character, or shedding a tear.

Azrel Ismail is the cover personality for October 2023.

The last one has been a thorn in Azrel’s side for the longest time. He’s said before in interviews that he has the most trouble crying on command. In fact, he’s mentioned his use of minyak kapak to coax the tears out of his eyes. In one instance, the oil irritated his eyes so much that they ended up swelling. Not surprisingly, that proved to be more troublesome as the shoot then had to be delayed. But everything is a learning experience for Azrel.

“Everything’s still a work in progress,” Azrel says. “The good thing is that the longer I work at it, the more tools I add to my craft. For instance, when it comes to crying, I’ve begun using sad songs to trigger those emotions.”

That’s just one tiny problem in the never-ending list of plights, however. Most are general problems, like dealing with co-stars that don’t share the same chemistry. But for Azrel, there are also problems specific to him, especially since he’s chosen to navigate this industry without a management company.

“I’ve tried engaging a few management companies, but due to my background in marketing, I’ve always felt like I could do the job better than them,” he says.

That’s right, Azrel worked in hotel management before he got into acting. And that gave him the confidence to take on the peripheral duties that come along with marketing and accounting. “Besides being able to do things my way, I get to keep more of my earnings, so I don’t need to pay anyone an extra cut,” he says.

But pocketing more money also means taking the brunt of any problems that come his way. The COVID lockdowns were one such example. Azrel was left in the lurch when it came to acting gigs, and while he had a backlog of product reviews to clear during that period, he’d also be reminded what it means to strike out on his own. Fortunately, these setbacks have done nothing to slow him down.

And that brings us to Azrel’s origin story. Azrel had spent eight years in hotel management before he landed his first commercial gig. One thing led to another, and today he’s one of the biggest names on Malaysian television, playing the leading role in drama series like Syurga Nur. He’s also starred in various movies such as Pulang and Bikin Filem.

As impressive as his filmography is, Azrel never grows complacent and makes sure to bring his entire self to every project. For instance, once Azrel receives a script, he doesn’t just go through his own lines. He also reads every other character’s dialogue just to figure out his role in the entire story. That’s where he combs for plot holes or lapses in the timeline.

And if that’s not enough, Azrel would spend another couple of days at his desk, making notes from cover to cover, then transferring the important details into a spreadsheet. This includes every major plot point, location, and relationship.

“Most times, shooting is based on location,” Azrel says. “So we don’t get the privilege of shooting chronologically. Which means it’s easy to forgo the details of the twentieth scene when we haven’t even shot the second scene.”

It’s easy to see, then, why the production teams love working with Azrel. He does the job of three people despite not having to. He’s hardworking and diligent, all soft skills that are hard to learn. And he might have his personal life to thank for it.

“My discipline comes from my upbringing,” he says. “I’ve always had a pretty rigid schedule since I was young. But I have to say the other major point in my life when I developed my discipline was during my previous job in the hotel industry. Work used to start at almost nine o’clock, but I’d be in the office at seven.”

Admittedly, his biggest reason for clocking in early was because he wanted to avoid the rush hour commute. But that habit stuck, and he began applying it to acting, arriving on set earlier so that he could get a jumpstart on his tasks.

Even at casual events, Azrel makes it a point to arrive at least 15 minutes early. This doesn’t just allow him to create content when the venue is still empty, but it also marks him as a beacon of punctuality.

This regimented life, according to Azrel, is part of his responsibility as a public figure. “Now that I’m in the limelight, I feel that I need to set a good example, and not just do what I’m supposed to do. So I try to conduct myself the best I can and live my best life.”



How he lives his life is as thus: he wakes up at 2:45 a.m. each day. Then he works out. He’ll be done and bathed by 5:30, before taking a 10-minute power nap. By the time the average person wakes up, Azrel would already be raring to go, having checked off a couple important tasks for the day.

This, coupled with his attention to detail and the willingness to go the extra mile, makes Azrel a powerhouse regardless of whichever pursuit he chooses to take.

For example, he hires a video team just to create content for his social media. On a platform dominated by mobile phone content, Azrel goes for interchangeable lens cameras and gimbals to create the best quality videos that he can.

This desire to give his best drives him to constantly improve. It doesn’t matter if it’s with his inability to cry on command or to conjure anger. For Azrel, if there’s a way to do something better, he’ll do it. Even if it involves exploring characters that he hasn’t had a chance to try on for size.

“I’d love to take on a fighting role,” he says. “Even though I do boxing, portraying a fighter on screen requires a whole other skill set. It’s very obvious if you’re not very well-versed in the martial art. Even the simple act of smoking can look fake if you’re not a real smoker, what’s more when it comes to fighting. And that becomes worse when you’re choreographing with someone else. One wrong move and someone might get hurt.”

Speaking of choreography, it’s important to note that acting – while seemingly solitary – is actually a craft that depends heavily upon the entire cast.



“Chemistry between co-stars is very important, especially if it’s a love story. Let’s say the hero and heroine play the role of husband and wife. Without chemistry, the audience will be able to see through each interaction.”

In a perfect world, every project would involve co-stars that share a similar chemistry. But there will be instances when the pairing is less than optimal.

“Sometimes you get co-stars who think they’re better than you or won’t cooperate. In those situations, I can make up for the lack of chemistry during the tight shots that are filmed individually. But also, as a professional, it’s up to me to give my hundred per cent, regardless of the chemistry,” Azrel says.

Those challenges, while uncomfortable, are fortunately rare. More often than not, Azrel says he enjoys his time on set. When asked if a certain role would increase that enjoyment, he says that playing the antagonist fits the bill.

“The antagonist is interesting. Even though they’re not the lead, they have a very important role in a story. And it’s also fascinating because the more people hate your character, the better you are at your job.”

Regardless of what the job requires of him, Azrel seems to be making swift work of the challenges. Even if a large obstacle stands in his way, all it takes is a little time, and with the discipline that Azrel constantly cultivates in his daily life, he’ll easily break through these barriers without a problem.

And as he continues to maintain his stature as a public figure, he’ll serve well not just as an inspiration to aspiring actors, but also as a role model for everyone he comes across.

WORDS BY STUART DANKER

PHOTOGRAPHY BY HERRY CHIA EE

ART DIRECTION BY JOYCE LIM

MAKE-UP BY JOEY YAP

HAIR BY TERRENCE KON